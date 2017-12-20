UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Photo by J. Louis Bryson/Shutterstock.com

Tim Hortons protest: It's time to ditch the 'double-double'

A small coffee shop owner explains why Timmies is not a Canadian icon

By Shawn Ankenmann

Blogs

January 2018

Canadians need to stop being so obsessed with the ubiquitous “double-double” and the multi-national chain that serves it up. While some may consider what I'm about to say blasphemous, I'm not afraid to say it: Tim Hortons is not a Canadian icon. It never really was. A Canadian icon is someone like Terry Fox, Louis Riel or Tommy Douglas – not a coffee order.

This week's talk of Timmies' boycotts over unfair and disrespectful labour practises is a good start to a bigger dialogue: What if Canadians sought fresh baking and good coffee from the small independents?

I'll own that I'm biased. I run an independent, fair-trade coffee shop in rural Ontario. Admittedly, I am irked when I see all the free advertising that Tim Hortons gets from the media while the small guys struggle to gain a foothold in the market. Every meme or story that suggests our national identity is somehow tied to those familiar brown cups are promoting a foreign-owned company. I'd give anything for that kind of support.

The media seems to forget that our country was built around the kitchen table - with a pot of perked coffee on the back of the stove and whatever fresh baking mom or dad could muster. Today, we've surrendered our taste buds to mass-produced frozen treats, defrosted by the tray full, and coffee brewed to the same mundane standard from coast to coast to coast. Such sameness has never been a Canadian value.

I will also own that my daughter works at one of the camps that the Tim Hortons foundation supports. By virtue of their size, the chains can support camps, sports teams and other charitable organizations, but the money they offer is money we've given them through our purchases and donations. Imagine the change that we could enact if we got to know the Rosses and Bonnies who run the local coffee shops? We could reinvest in our local community by helping local families in our local neighbourhoods.

Until this national obsession stops, none of us independents stand a chance. And the unsavoury business practices of prioritizing profit over people will only end when consumers begin to ask the tough questions.


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Announcement

New Observer editor and CEO, Jocelyn Bell. Photo by Lindsay Palmer

New editor named

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations

by Jocelyn Bell

We’ll miss you, David Wilson

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: My Year of Living Spiritually

by Observer Staff

Anne Bokma left the Dutch Reformed Church as a young adult and eventually became a member of the United Church and then the Unitarian Universalists. Having long explored the "spiritual but not religious" demographic as a writer, she decided to immerse herself in practices — like hiring a soul coach, secular choir-singing and forest bathing — for 12 months to find both enlightenment and entertainment.

Promotional Image

Society

November 2017

Trump country

by David Macfarlane

A northern Alabama county voted almost unanimously for Donald Trump in 2016. One year later, the writer, together with photographer Nigel Dickson, travels there to try to understand why.

Faith

November 2017

Involuntary pilgrim

by David Giuliano

The return of a tumour sets David Giuliano on a path he calls his ‘Camino de Cancer’

Faith

October 2017

A tale of two cancers

by Catherine Gordon

One year after the writer discovered she had breast cancer, her sister in California received the same diagnosis. They both recovered, but their experiences were worlds apart.

Society

November 2017

Trump country

by David Macfarlane

A northern Alabama county voted almost unanimously for Donald Trump in 2016. One year later, the writer, together with photographer Nigel Dickson, travels there to try to understand why.

Faith

November 2017

Involuntary pilgrim

by David Giuliano

The return of a tumour sets David Giuliano on a path he calls his ‘Camino de Cancer’

Faith

November 2017

Grey matter

by Trisha Elliott

Is consciousness just a function of the brain — or something more?

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.