UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

Currents

Is there God after God?

By Trisha Elliott

Columns

December 2016

Since the term “theism” was first coined by 17th-century theologian and philosopher Ralph Cudworth, the idea has baked into a cookie jar of possibilities: classic theism, open theism, ditheism, polytheism, pantheism and panentheism, to name a few. The newest label to enter the mix: “anatheism.”

In his 2010 book Anatheism: Returning to God After God, Richard Kearney, philosophy professor at Boston College explains that the “ana” in anatheism is the Greek word for “again.” In short, anatheism is seeking God after the death of God. In the absence of God, in the dark night of the soul, in angst and abandon, between theistic certainty and atheism, a new desire is provoked that makes possible “the return of the Other God — the divine guest who brings life.”

Kearney describes this existential uncertainty as a moment of wager. In uncertainty, we have a choice between hospitality and hostility to the Stranger — the sense of something more. “For me, to have lost the illusion of God (as sovereign superintendent of the universe) is to enjoy the possibility of opening oneself, once again, to the original and enduring promise of a sacred Stranger, an absolute Other who comes as gift, call, summons, as invitation to hospitality and justice,” explains Kearney in a chapter in his latest book Reimagining the Sacred.

The beauty of Kearney’s approach is in his embrace of narrative. He illustrates the anatheist movement in the biblical story, poetically describing Abraham’s encounter with the three strangers and Mary’s waffling between belief and disbelief as she confronts the stranger Gabriel. But he doesn’t stop at the doors of the Christian narrative: he elegantly waltzes through anatheist moments in other religious traditions and philosophies, as well as through the literary imaginations of James Joyce, Marcel Proust and Virginia Woolf, and the activism of Dorothy Day, Jean Vanier and Mahatma Gandhi. 

Among the implications of Kearney’s philosophy is the ethic of embracing difference as the medium through which we return to the “moreness” of God. He provides fertile ground for an interfaith dialogue that doesn’t seek to reduce religiosity to sameness but advocates delving into difference, which, in turn, helps us attend to our own religiosity. Premised on the assumption that the sacred and secular are mutually enlightening, Kearney carves a vital role for the sacred in the midst of skepticism.

In today’s atheist-versus-theist battlefield, anatheism offers a cogent critique of both. Kearney easily disposes of the anti-God squad’s militant atheism as well as the type of closed-minded theistic dogma predicated on fearing the other. Kearney isn’t attractive to those occupying the farthest ends of the theist/atheist divide. His lack of popularity on the extreme fronts is precisely what makes him a necessary read.

Rev. Trisha Elliott is a minister at Southminster United in Ottawa.


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

The Presbyterian Record folds

Promotional Image

Video

Merle Robillard

ObserverDocs: Out of Syria

by Observer Staff

For nearly half a century, the Elnabrees family has fled one war after another: Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and, more recently, Syria. This year, they arrived as refugees in Canada, sponsored by relatives and United churches. Ayman Elshafiy, his wife, Sonia, their two daughters, his sister and mother, were among them.

Promotional Image

Faith

November 2016

Executive rejects bid to delay Vosper proceedings

by Mike Milne

Society

December 2016

A black and white problem

by Anthony Bailey

Canadians are deceiving themselves if they think racism is only an American affliction. A recent deadly police beating casts our own prejudice in stark relief.

Faith

December 2016

The Nativity re-imagined

by Trisha Elliott

Eight contemporary Canadian artists. Eight compelling views of Christmas.

Society

June 2016

All the lonely people

by André Picard

An estimated six million Canadians live in isolation. Social researchers are now calling it a hidden epidemic.

Society

May 2016

Are vegans right?

by David Macfarlane

The writer is in the midst of a radical six-month change of diet. He’s discovering that no cheeseburger tastes as good as being ethical feels.

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor (On Leave): Caley Moore
  • Associate Editor: Sheima Benembarek
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Intern: Elena Gritzan
  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Kirsten MacDonell
  • Circulation Assistant: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.

Funding Acknowledgements

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Periodical Fund of the Department of Canadian Heritage.