UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

Spirit Story

Answering the call of duty

By Linda Yates

Columns

January 2017

I had just fallen asleep, comfortable in my bed on an unusually cold June night, when the call came over my pager: a four-year-old boy, lost.  

Many hearts leapt into throats at those words. Over the next few hours, almost 100 people from various services, most of them volunteers, gathered at the scene. In teams, we searched ditches, woods and fields. The temperature dropped to near-freezing. Zippers migrated to chins and brows furrowed. Sleep would be postponed; day jobs would wait. No one was leaving until that boy was found.

I am a United Church minister, ordained in 1999 and currently serving the Lower and Middle Musquodoboit Pastoral Charges in Nova Scotia. A year ago, I also became a volunteer medical responder, a brand new volunteer category designed to help fill gaps in the shortage of volunteer firefighters in rural Nova Scotia. Until I joined their ranks, it never occurred to me that there was this nocturnal band of quiet volunteers riding in sirened vehicles and responding to emergencies.

Why do they do it? Why do I do it? It’s all about call. It’s about ordinary village folks with day jobs, like Tim Flemming who works advising farmers for Agriculture Canada. But when the sun sets, he is transformed by his volunteer firefighter’s uniform into a middle-of-the-night worker battling in the fields of vulnerability. I am not sure whether Tim or many of the others would say they are called by God, but they sure do talk the language of call.

For example, not long ago, a representative from Halifax Fire asked whether offering an honorarium would be an effective way to recruit more volunteers. The volunteer firefighters told him it was a bad idea. People would begin to volunteer for the wrong reasons, they said. People should just want to do it because they feel called to serve their communities, they said. The representative nodded and sighed.

Five hours after that call came in for the missing boy, he was found at the bottom of a swimming pool. From the boy’s house, anguished cries tore through the night. Volunteers comforted one another.

Tragedies like this one wound us all. Yet, that is “call” — the inclination to put oneself in the service of community at its most vulnerable moments. All of the volunteers returned to their day jobs, exhausted. For me, that involved touching base with those most affected by the loss, then making some kind of meaningful, interpretive connection on Sunday morning to worried and wondering congregants. Where is God when a child dies?

Sometimes call also means having to admit that you do not fully know. You can only bear witness to a group of men and women who willingly gathered in the middle of a cold night, folks whose hearts rose in response to a radio message, then collectively broke.

And they will do it again, knowing their hearts will surely break again, for that is the nature of call from the One whose heart breaks open for us all.

Rev. Linda Yates is a minister and volunteer medical responder in the Musquodoboit Valley, N.S.



Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

The Presbyterian Record folds

Promotional Image

Video

Merle Robillard

ObserverDocs: Out of Syria

by Observer Staff

For nearly half a century, the Elnabrees family has fled one war after another: Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and, more recently, Syria. This year, they arrived as refugees in Canada, sponsored by relatives and United churches. Ayman Elshafiy, his wife, Sonia, their two daughters, his sister and mother, were among them.

Promotional Image

Faith

November 2016

Executive rejects bid to delay Vosper proceedings

by Mike Milne

Society

December 2016

A black and white problem

by Anthony Bailey

Canadians are deceiving themselves if they think racism is only an American affliction. A recent deadly police beating casts our own prejudice in stark relief.

Faith

December 2016

The Nativity re-imagined

by Trisha Elliott

Eight contemporary Canadian artists. Eight compelling views of Christmas.

Society

June 2016

All the lonely people

by André Picard

An estimated six million Canadians live in isolation. Social researchers are now calling it a hidden epidemic.

Society

May 2016

Are vegans right?

by David Macfarlane

The writer is in the midst of a radical six-month change of diet. He’s discovering that no cheeseburger tastes as good as being ethical feels.

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor (On Leave): Caley Moore
  • Associate Editor: Sheima Benembarek
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Intern: Elena Gritzan
  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Kirsten MacDonell
  • Circulation Assistant: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.

Funding Acknowledgements

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Periodical Fund of the Department of Canadian Heritage.