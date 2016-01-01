UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Neil Webb

Conundrums

What is progressive Christianity?

By James Christie

Columns

March 2017

Progressive Christianity? You’re kidding, right? Christianity is, has always been and will always be progressive. “Progressive Christianity” is redundant.

On the second Sunday of Advent last December, I found myself in the Anglican Cathedral Church of St. James in Toronto. The scripture reading for the day reminded me that Christianity’s revolutionary message began even before the birth of Christ, with the ancient Jewish prophets. In the reading, Isaiah (11:9) foretells the coming of the Prince of Peace, when “they will not hurt or destroy on all my holy mountain; for the earth will be full of the knowledge of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”

Christianity was undoubtedly revolutionary at its birth. As the 20th-century poet W.H. Auden noted, “A faith which [holds] that the Son of God was born in a manger, associated himself with persons of humble station . . . yet did this to redeem all . . . required a completely new way of looking at human beings; if all are children of God and capable of salvation, then all . . . merit the serious attention of the poet, the novelist, and the historian.”

And Christianity is progressive in every age. St. James Cathedral is almost overwhelmingly lovely: a vaulted, light-filled Victorian artifact of a church, imbued with aspirational holiness. The epitome of a conservative Christianity of a bygone era, one might say.

But look closer, and see the congregation. Beside me sits a quietly gracious woman of Asian origin. In an adjacent pew, a slim brunette lifts a superb soprano in tune with her metrosexual companion’s rich tenor. The young black Canadian reading so mellifluously from Isaiah retains a slight inflection suggestive of a childhood spent somewhere other than Toronto’s bleak mid-winter. The aged and the infant; the bold and the broken: we are all part of the family. “One bread, one body, one Lord of all,” to quote John B. Foley’s hymn (based on 1 Corinthians 10:17).

And yet, what loudly self-describes as “progressive Christianity” in our own time is generally but reductionism or agnosticism.

Reductionism is nothing new. From Thomas Jefferson’s elimination of the “supernatural” in his 19th-century edition of the Bible, to the 20th century’s distaste for wrestling with nuance and metaphor, to the Jesus Seminar’s voting on the genuine words of Jesus, reductionism reduces the rich brew of the scriptures to skim milk.

As to agnosticism, the greatest enemy of faith is blind certainty. Every Christian ought to be just a little agnostic: not knowing — while practising informed hope — is the essence of faith. After all, is Christianity largely mythic? St. Jerome noted that in the fifth century. Ought the Bible to be read critically? That’s so 1860s. Can we really know the historical Jesus? Albert Schweitzer thought not in his 1906 book The Quest of the Historical Jesus. How about sexual orientation? In last year’s Epiphany, author and Observer columnist Michael Coren found that the inclusive United Church got it biblically right.

Some charge that contemporary “progressive” Christianity goes “too far” in its biblical and theological critique. It doesn’t go too far. In fact, it doesn’t go anywhere. It offers nothing new while turning down the volume of the prophets’ thunder and watering down the wine of God’s love.

“Mere” Christianity, as C.S. Lewis described the essential faith, is always progressive — and it’s dangerous. It’s about following Jesus. Rev. Daniel Berrigan, a Jesuit priest and activist who died last April, understood that: “If you want to follow Jesus,” he said, “you better look good on wood.”

Rev. James Christie is a professor of whole world ecumenism and dialogue theology at the University of Winnipeg.


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Enclaves of the elderly

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: A shoulder to lean on

by Observer Staff

Sheima Benembarek was born in Saudi Arabia, grew up in Morocco and moved to Canada in 2005. In 2015, she relocated to Toronto. At first, the city seemed so much bigger, impersonal — and even threatening — until a fateful encounter in the subway one day.

Promotional Image

Faith

January 2017

Presbytery turns down bid to halt Vosper hearing

by Mike Milne

Society

June 2016

All the lonely people

by André Picard

An estimated six million Canadians live in isolation. Social researchers are now calling it a hidden epidemic.

Society

May 2016

Are vegans right?

by David Macfarlane

The writer is in the midst of a radical six-month change of diet. He’s discovering that no cheeseburger tastes as good as being ethical feels.

Society

January 2017

The new agrarians

by Lois Ross

In the next 15 years, almost half of Canadian farms will change hands. Meet seven millennials who view agriculture as a career — and moral calling.

Society

January 2017

From kennel to courtroom

by Kat Eschner

A legal bid to save 21 former fighting dogs from being euthanized is part of a growing movement to grant animals some of the same rights as humans

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.