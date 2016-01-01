UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Neil Webb

Conundrums

Is believing what religious people do?

By Antonio Gualtieri

Columns

May 2017

In the late 1960s, Rev. Wilfred Cantwell Smith, a United Church minister and theologian, was among those consulted on the denomination’s New Creed. The process left the noted professor of comparative religion perplexed.

Smith was my professor at McGill University and later became my longtime intellectual mentor and friend. I remember him telling me that the creed committee agonized over every article except two pivotal words: “We believe.” This oversight endures in the church today as debate rages about belief in God as a necessary qualification for ministry. But what does it mean to believe? What are beliefs?

Smith later pursued these questions in a 1974 lecture called “Is Believing What Religious People Do?” and in his 1979 book, Faith and Belief. His answer? It depends on what you mean by “believe.”

 The word “believe” is related to the German word belieben, which means to cherish, feel a loyalty toward, esteem and hold dear. The English equivalent once meant all this. But because “faith” does not have a verb in English, “believe” was used in the King James Bible to convey this sense of personal dedication. The existence of God was taken for granted.

In the modern world, “believing” has come to mean “assenting to propositions understood to be truthful depictions of the way things really are.” For example, in the statement, “I believe the sun will rise tomorrow,” I am articulating what I hold to be true about the world. When the creeds say, “We believe in God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit,” they are expressing agreement with this assertion about God.

Problems arise in current theological debates, however, because the original meaning and the later meaning of “belief” are on a collision course, with the latter the clear victor. In common usage, “belief” refers not to cherishing or holding dear but to an abstract construct of the mind.

To exacerbate the problem, there emerges a third sense of “believing.” “To believe” now also means to assent to a statement about whose truth one is unsure. Smith gives the following example: “I believe Sydney is the capital of Australia.” I am making a statement about what may be true, but I am simultaneously registering my uncertainty. (As it turns out, Canberra is the capital of Australia.)

To our question, “Is believing what religious people do?” the response should be to ask what kind of believing we are talking about.

If by “believing” we mean giving mental assent to doctrine, Smith says the answer is no, that isn’t what religious people do. He views religion as participation in a historical tradition that induces and expresses the faith of participants. The key word here is “participate.” Thus, if I were testing for leadership in a community, I would not begin, “Do you believe x or y doctrine?” Rather, I would want to know things like, “Do you commit to critically exploring our sacred writings? Do you intend to guide our group’s traditional rituals and sacred performances?” A candidate who devalues sacred books and diminishes its rituals could not qualify for leadership.

Is believing what religious people do? Given the contrasting meanings of “believing,” a better path would be to say that what religious people do is participate in their community’s historical tradition. By engaging in their religion’s symbols and stories, they internalize its vision of the world and commensurate way of life.

Antonio Gualtieri is an emeritus professor of religion at Carleton University. He lives in Ottawa.



Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Global famine in the Trump era

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Dearest Ones

by Observer Staff

Geneticist, activist and broadcaster David Suzuki offers words of wisdom to his grandchildren — and younger generations

Promotional Image

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Faith

January 2017

Presbytery turns down bid to halt Vosper hearing

by Mike Milne

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.