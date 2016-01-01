UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Skinny-dip organizers Hélène Caron (left) and author Christina Paradela outside the pool in Dundas, Ont. Photo by Cathie Coward/The Hamilton Spectator

Spirit Story

By Christina Paradela

Columns

May 2017


Two years ago, my nutritionist turned to me and asked, “How about a little exercise?” Little did I know where this question would lead me.

As one drawn to water, I thought I’d try swimming. Front-crawling my way back to fitness at the community pool in Dundas, Ont., I soon befriended some of the lunchtime regulars. One day, when three of us women were showering after the swim, I burst out with a question: “Wouldn’t it be great to be able to swim just once without bathing suits?” Both agreed, and the idea of a women-only skinny dip was born.

We reserved the pool for a private swim, hired an all-female lifeguard team and bought some big tarps to cover up the windows. I activated social media, and the newspaper sent a columnist and photographer. My swimming pal Hélène Caron and I made a splash on the front page of the Hamilton Spectator, standing in what appeared to be our birthday suits behind a bright pink towel.

But as word of the event circulated, too many women cited their body shape as the reason they’d never be naked with others. Cultural norms dictate thin, “fit” bodies to the exclusion of anything else. It seems that visibly distinct body shapes with various scars and lumps are to be hidden under clothes.

Initially, the skinny dip was only intended for fun, but it occurred to me that it might also work as a fundraiser. My thoughts turned to the agencies that help people who struggle with body image. The staff at Danielle’s Place, an eating disorder resource centre in nearby Burlington, Ont., readily agreed to partner with us and allowed us to borrow their slogan — “Love the skin you’re in” — for our event.



On a Sunday afternoon, five days before Christmas 2015, over 40 women gathered at the pool. We spent the first half-hour dressed, munching snacks, chatting and settling nerves. Many women who participated had never been skinny dipping. Most confessed that they had to summon courage to be there.

In her own time, each woman made her way to the change room to undress. Some emerged nude with a towel in hand; others covered themselves, dropping the towel at the last second.

My preferred mode of entry: slipping down the big blue slide. I couldn’t help screaming every time I flew off the end and into the water. I’d surface to uproarious laughter. Once the swim began, the modesty, nervousness and body consciousness seemed to melt away. Women aged 20 to 75, of all shapes and sizes, simply enjoyed the soft feel of water on their bare skin as they talked, splashed and made new friends.

Suddenly, I saw this gathering as a prompting of the Spirit, encouraging women to love the skin they’re in, reminding them that their bodies — with each roll, bump and scar — are made in the very image of God. What I witnessed in the pool that day, and during six subsequent swims, was radical liberation from the oppression of society’s beauty standards.

Like a pebble tossed into a small pond, the idea had rippled out into the hearts of the women, nudging us all toward greater acceptance of who we are — even in our most vulnerable state.

Christina Paradela is a diaconal minister in Hamilton.



Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Global famine in the Trump era

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Dearest Ones

by Observer Staff

Geneticist, activist and broadcaster David Suzuki offers words of wisdom to his grandchildren — and younger generations

Promotional Image

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Faith

January 2017

Presbytery turns down bid to halt Vosper hearing

by Mike Milne

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.