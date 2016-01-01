UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Lineups at the Toronto Pearson International Airport. Photo by iStock.com/yelo34

Spirit Story

O Canada!

By Thérèse Samuel

Columns

June 2017

Arriving home after a week’s vacation this past February, I joined the queue to clear Canadian customs and immigration at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Among the hundreds of travellers in the winding line were people of all ages and hues.

As a woman of colour, a member of the LGBTQ community, a Christian and the holder of a Canadian passport, I am increasingly aware of the intersections of oppression and privilege that define my place at home in Canada and abroad.

Glancing at the people around me, I let my eyes linger on a woman and her male travelling companion. They were brown-skinned like me, but the woman was wearing a hijab. For a moment, I inwardly lamented the growing difficulty our Muslim sisters and brothers face when travelling abroad. As the queue inched forward, the woman and I ended up beside each other, separated by a rope.

Suddenly, a voice rising above the hum of conversation cut through my consciousness.

“Your bag is scaring me.” A man with light skin and curly auburn hair pointed at the couple’s wheeled carry-on case.

“I’m not trying to scare you,” the Muslim man responded calmly as his partner said nothing and looked away.


But the harassment continued — with increasing volume and intensity. My heart pounded with the uncertainty of what might happen in such a crowd. I looked across the room toward the immigration officials. They were surely monitoring the disturbance but made no move to intervene.

The man was still berating the couple when another man in line called out, “Hey! We’re in Canada now. We don’t do that kind of thing here.” The first man stopped yelling.

Then, the second man began to sing very loudly and a little off pitch, “O Canada, our home and native land . . .” A few others joined in, and I was sure I felt the presence of a power greater than all of us. After several bars, the voices trailed off, and there was silence.

Blessed silence. The harassment had melted away. The line proceeded in relative peace.

My experience of our national anthem and the “Canadian ideal” shifted that day. I am wary of national symbols, which are frequently used as instruments of division. I am conscious of the many ways in which Canada was founded on colonial injustice. The Canadian ideal has too often been misguided and misused; nevertheless, it can still point us in the direction of a higher good.

For a few precious moments, the man who intervened to defend the couple demonstrated that higher good. And yet there was a certain irony to his statement. He said, “We don’t do that kind of thing here.” But we were in Canada, and this was happening. 

Our idealistic image of Canada is so easily shattered. But that day in the airport line, the national anthem drew diverse people together and reminded us of the peace that we wish to create. And for that moment, in that place, the ideal became reality.

Rev. Thérèse Samuel is a minister at Grace United in Thornbury, Ont.


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

The meaning of a masterpiece

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Stolen Mother

by Observer Staff

The daughter and adoptive mother of one of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women share their story

Promotional Image

Justice

May 2017

Stolen mothers

by Kristy Woudstra

Almost 90 percent of Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women were parents. With the national inquiry hearings set to begin, we talk to five daughters who were left behind.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Justice

May 2017

Stolen mothers

by Kristy Woudstra

Almost 90 percent of Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women were parents. With the national inquiry hearings set to begin, we talk to five daughters who were left behind.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.