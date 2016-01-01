UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
A 9/11 ceremony in Gander, N.L., in 2002. Photo by Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

Spirit Story

Grateful to be here

By Mardi Tindal

Columns

September 2017

We didn’t know what to expect from one another. As theme speaker and facilitator, I stood in front of 80 strangers gathered for a three-day clergy conference. Would my offering meet their need?

Normally, my retreat participants know what to expect and have chosen to be there. This group, by contrast, had no idea what they were getting into and felt obliged to attend. The pressure was on to make this time worthy of their participation.

I began with a poem by Jane Hooper. “Please come home” is her poetic refrain. Flowing from one stanza to the next, the recited invitation becomes slower and deeper: a call to come home to ourselves, to others and to whom we truly are as people who belong to God and Earth.

After some small-group discussion, I invited comments. Susan was one of the first to speak. She talked about how hard it was to contemplate words inviting her to “come home” when in fact, she remarked frankly, she’d much rather be at home.

My heart sank. Then I had a flashback to the many times I’ve been tempted to reject whatever gift was being offered in the present moment because I was preoccupied with what I’d rather be receiving elsewhere. Home is my favourite place too; I’m drawn to what is familiar. John L. Bell’s hymn We Will Take What You Offer started circling my heart as I considered how I might respond to Susan’s resistance. What might I offer — and receive — in this moment?

But then Susan’s remarks took a positive turn. She recalled being moved by the musical Come From Away and wondered aloud about the choice 7,000 travellers were faced with on Sept. 11, 2001, when they landed unexpectedly in Gander, N.L. Some were returning from travels abroad, and many were worried about family members back home. Would they focus on being stuck on the Rock when they would rather be at home themselves — or would they receive what was being offered in Gander? Would they choose there or here?

Many of us have heard stories of the lifelong friendships begun in Gander over those dramatic days. The “plane people,” as they were called, arrived from more than 90 countries and had diverse dietary needs and religious practices. As Claude Elliott, the mayor of Gander, told The New Yorker, “We started off with 7,000 strangers, but we finished with 7,000 family members.”

There’s nothing better than Newfoundland hospitality for transforming strangers into family. And yet every day, I miss opportunities to accept such hospitality. Every smile or invitation presents me with a choice: will I receive what’s offered with gratitude or wish for something else?

Susan articulated her choice that day: she would be here rather than there, and she would receive what was offered. She made it possible for each of us to accept the invitation to be with one another in a more open, gracious way than we might otherwise have been. We became grateful for our time together. It taught us something about being more grateful at home too.

Mardi Tindal is a facilitator and mentor with the Center for Courage & Renewal and a former United Church moderator.


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Free speech and civility

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Stolen Mother

by Observer Staff

The daughter and adoptive mother of one of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women share their story

Promotional Image

Society

July 2017

From far and wide

by Various Writers

Meet 11 immigrants who are putting down new roots

World

June 2017

A suitcase for Cuba

by Christopher Levan

You’ll find more than giveaway toiletries and hand-me-downs in the writer's luggage. Each carefully chosen gift offers a glimpse into the lives of Cubans today.

Justice

June 2017

Undocumented

by Kristy Woudstra

Up to half a million people are living in Canada without official status. The ‘sanctuary city’ movement is growing, but the fear of deportation persists.

World

June 2017

Resisting genocide

by Sally Armstrong

In August 2014, ISIS attacked Iraq’s Yazidis, slaughtering thousands and forcing women and girls into sexual slavery. Today, the survivors are fighting for their ancient way of life.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.