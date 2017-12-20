UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
iStock.com/humonia

Spiritual But Secular

Pretty stones are making a pretty penny. Whether their beauty heals is in the eye of the beholder.

By Anne Bokma

Columns

January 2018

A row of six multicoloured crystals sits on the ledge of Lynda Narducci’s kitchen window in her home in Hamilton. Each morning, she gazes at the shiny stones — an emerald, rose quartz, black obsidian, carnelian, amethyst and clear quartz — and often puts one or two in her pocket.

“When I carry crystals, I feel protected. Most importantly, I feel calm,” says the 56-year-old personal trainer and holistic wellness coach, who started buying crystals after a difficult divorce nine years ago. “Everything in nature has a purpose, including crystals.” Besides, she adds, “They look pretty.”

In addition to being pretty, these gemstones are hugely popular. Many believe they emit energy and vibrations that have a positive effect on physical and emotional well-being. They represent an estimated $1-billion industry globally, according to expert collector Daniel Trinchillo. Sales are fuelled by the public’s appetite for alternative medicine and a fascination with ancient practices. The Crystal Bible features an index of ailments along with recommended crystals —  pink kunzite for depression, topaz for inspiration and citrine for wealth.

Joey Wargachuk, 34, works at Happy Soul, a metaphysical shop in Toronto that specializes in crystals. He says his customers range from lovelorn singles to corporate executives looking to boost their careers. “Basically, people come here to improve their lives,” says Wargachuk, who keeps a large $700 slab of citrine on his coffee table to help him maintain a positive mindset. “These stones are a gift from the Earth. They are organically formed over millions of years and vibrate energy.”

While their energetic properties have been harnessed for technological uses — crystalline silicon powers computer processors, and liquid crystal displays are used in cellphones — there’s no science to prove that crystals can heal people. A 2001 study from the University of London revealed that there was no real difference between what participants felt while holding genuine crystals and what they felt holding fake ones — any positive effects were the result of the power of suggestion. Still, Christopher French, the psychologist who headed the study, acknowledged that people who put their faith in them “may gain some small psychological benefit.”

Kelly Neff, a psychologist who writes for the website themind-unleashed.com, says even if there’s no proof that crystals work, she believes in them anyway. “Maybe this is just the placebo effect and these crystals that resonate so deeply with me are just dumb rocks, but on some deeper, spiritual level, I know that this is not the case,” she writes. Neff points to the use of crystals in history: Egyptians buried their dead with quartz on the forehead to guide them into the afterlife, and Cleopatra ground lapis lazuli into blue eyeshadow believed to enhance wisdom. Even the Bible makes a number of references to crystals. The book of Revelation describes the foundation of the New Jerusalem as being “adorned with every jewel” (21:19), including sapphire, chrysolite, carnelian and jacinth.

Narducci — who considers herself spiritual but not religious, yet is still attached to her Catholic identity — doesn’t have a problem reconciling New Age crystals with the faith of her childhood. She acknowledges that the Catholic church would likely frown on her crystal collection, but she asks, is it really so different “from the positive effects we might get looking at coloured stained glass windows in a church?”





Author's photo
Anne Bokma is a Hamilton-based journalist (www.annebokma.com). Her column, "Spiritual But Secular," appears monthly in The Observer. Her blog, "My Year of Living Spiritually," will appear every second and fourth Friday of the month. Sign up here to receive updates automatically and follow Bokma on her 12-month journey to living more soulfully.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Announcement

New Observer editor and CEO, Jocelyn Bell. Photo by Lindsay Palmer

New editor named

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations

by Jocelyn Bell

We’ll miss you, David Wilson

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: My Year of Living Spiritually

by Observer Staff

Anne Bokma left the Dutch Reformed Church as a young adult and eventually became a member of the United Church and then the Unitarian Universalists. Having long explored the "spiritual but not religious" demographic as a writer, she decided to immerse herself in practices — like hiring a soul coach, secular choir-singing and forest bathing — for 12 months to find both enlightenment and entertainment.

Promotional Image

Society

November 2017

Trump country

by David Macfarlane

A northern Alabama county voted almost unanimously for Donald Trump in 2016. One year later, the writer, together with photographer Nigel Dickson, travels there to try to understand why.

Faith

November 2017

Involuntary pilgrim

by David Giuliano

The return of a tumour sets David Giuliano on a path he calls his ‘Camino de Cancer’

Faith

October 2017

A tale of two cancers

by Catherine Gordon

One year after the writer discovered she had breast cancer, her sister in California received the same diagnosis. They both recovered, but their experiences were worlds apart.

Society

November 2017

Trump country

by David Macfarlane

A northern Alabama county voted almost unanimously for Donald Trump in 2016. One year later, the writer, together with photographer Nigel Dickson, travels there to try to understand why.

Faith

November 2017

Involuntary pilgrim

by David Giuliano

The return of a tumour sets David Giuliano on a path he calls his ‘Camino de Cancer’

Faith

November 2017

Grey matter

by Trisha Elliott

Is consciousness just a function of the brain — or something more?

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.