UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Neil Webb

Conundrums

Christian or Jesus follower?

By Sara Jewell

Columns

February 2018

In the five years I’ve been a lay worship leader in rural Nova Scotia, I’ve started to realize the same ideas keep appearing in my sermons: “Love God, and love your neighbours.” Sunday after Sunday, no matter the subject, I always return to Jesus’ two commandments. And as I reflect on current events, I’ve developed a second mantra: “The world needs more Jesus.”

In fact, I’m convinced he’s all we need. His ministry provides the guidelines for leading an ethical, compassionate and inclusive life. For this reason, the term “Jesus follower” resonated with me when I first encountered it while researching and reading contemporary Christian authors. It seems a much better description of my faith than “Christian.”

Author Benjamin L. Corey highlights the difference between the two terms. “‘Christian’ can mean a million different things,” he wrote in a 2014 Patheos article. “‘Jesus follower’ is a little more definable because by definition, this would be an individual who is living a life that follows the example we find in Jesus. I’m proud to be a Christian, but I long to be a Jesus follower.”

Young evangelicals and fundamentalists coined the term many years ago. In the past, I would have recoiled from it simply because of that association. But as I’ve contemplated what I believe and why, I know that “Jesus follower” is a label I’m comfortable with (although you won’t catch me wearing a T-shirt declaring it). 

For me, part of the shift to identifying as a Jesus follower rather than a Christian is an attempt to distance myself from a religion increasingly associated with judging, excluding and persecuting — entirely opposite to what I hear the Gospels telling me. To follow Jesus means something specific and, paradoxically, separate. The more scriptures I read and sermons I write, the more I have come to see how convoluted and messed up the message of Christianity has become. We seem to be more about buildings and rules than faith and mission.

For all these reasons, saying “I’m a Christian” feels loaded and unwelcoming. As former religion columnist Lisa Miller explained in a 2009 Newsweek article, advocates for the “Jesus follower” label believe it “doesn’t carry baggage. You can wear it abroad, in Islamic countries, or at home with your Jewish or Buddhist friends, without causing offense.”

Canadian author Sarah Bessey also liked the freedom of the term when she became disillusioned with the church. However, she realized she had to figure out what being a Jesus follower actually meant. “If I was going to orient my life around some guy named Jesus,” she writes, “it had to be more than a rejection of Christianity.”

Why do I want to be a Jesus follower? Because what he calls us to do is clear and concise: “Love God, and love each other.” It’s challenging, but I find myself embracing the hard work. I don’t need to reject Christianity to be a Christian. I just need to, as Bessey says, align myself with Jesus.

Rev. Nancy Nourse of Calgary’s Northminster United wonders if identifying as a Jesus follower comes with more accountability, too. “Perhaps saying we are Christian keeps faith [and] religion at a greater distance. But when we say we follow Jesus, does it give us a more clear direction to resist empire, be more welcoming, live lives that reach to the margins, shine the light on justice issues?” From my experience, the answer to Nourse’s question is yes — which is why the world needs more Jesus.

Sara Jewell is a writer in Port Howe, N.S.



Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Announcement

New Observer editor and CEO, Jocelyn Bell. Photo by Lindsay Palmer

New editor named

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations

by Jocelyn Bell

We’ll miss you, David Wilson

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: My Year of Living Spiritually

by Observer Staff

Anne Bokma left the Dutch Reformed Church as a young adult and eventually became a member of the United Church and then the Unitarian Universalists. Having long explored the "spiritual but not religious" demographic as a writer, she decided to immerse herself in practices — like hiring a soul coach, secular choir-singing and forest bathing — for 12 months to find both enlightenment and entertainment.

Promotional Image

Society

November 2017

Trump country

by David Macfarlane

A northern Alabama county voted almost unanimously for Donald Trump in 2016. One year later, the writer, together with photographer Nigel Dickson, travels there to try to understand why.

Faith

November 2017

Involuntary pilgrim

by David Giuliano

The return of a tumour sets David Giuliano on a path he calls his ‘Camino de Cancer’

Faith

October 2017

A tale of two cancers

by Catherine Gordon

One year after the writer discovered she had breast cancer, her sister in California received the same diagnosis. They both recovered, but their experiences were worlds apart.

Society

November 2017

Trump country

by David Macfarlane

A northern Alabama county voted almost unanimously for Donald Trump in 2016. One year later, the writer, together with photographer Nigel Dickson, travels there to try to understand why.

Faith

November 2017

Involuntary pilgrim

by David Giuliano

The return of a tumour sets David Giuliano on a path he calls his ‘Camino de Cancer’

Faith

November 2017

Grey matter

by Trisha Elliott

Is consciousness just a function of the brain — or something more?

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.