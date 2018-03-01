UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

Mindful travel is the hottest tourism trend

Find out why travellers are replacing “sun, sand and sex” with “serenity, sustainability and spirituality.”

By Anne Bokma

Columns

March 2018

Donalie Caldwell had an epiphany a decade ago outside the ancient Edzná ruins, a Mayan site in Mexico. The retired nurse from Maple Ridge, B.C., realized she’d been at this exact spot before — in another lifetime. A believer in reincarnation, she felt her past life come back to her in a flash. “The knowledge of it smacked me on the forehead. I knew that this had been my home, and I burst into tears,” says Caldwell, who was raised in the United Church. She decided to study with a Mexican shaman and now offers Mayan-style full-moon ceremonies through White Lotus Divine Healing, a “metaphysical boutique” in Port Moody, B.C.

The trip was one of several she’s taken with Sacred Earth Journeys, a British Columbia company that specializes in “opportunities for spiritual growth and personal transformation.” Its tours include Ayurveda healing retreats in India and a “spiral journey” into the mythological heart of Ireland. Experiences like these appeal to spiritual seekers, who represent as much as $47 billion in annual tourism spending, according to a 2013-14 report by the Global Wellness Institute.

Religious pilgrimages have been popular for millennia, but there’s been a shift in recent years from faith-based excursions to mindful travel in the form of ecotourism, volunteering, wellness getaways, detox vacations and unplugged retreats. A United Nations conference on spiritual travel noted the move from the traditional three S’s of tourism — “sun, sand and sex” — to the three emerging S’s: “serenity, sustainability and spirituality.”

The trend is driven by several factors, from aging boomers scratching destinations off their bucket lists to bestselling spiritual travel memoirs, most notably Elizabeth Gilbert’s Eat, Pray, Love, which recounts her post-divorce tour through Italy, India and Indonesia. It’s also fuelled by “seekers dissatisfied with institutional religion,” says travel writer Lori Erickson, whose book Holy Rover: Journeys in Search of Mystery, Miracles, and God documents a dozen of her life-changing spiritual travels, including searching for the mythical “hidden people” (a.k.a. elves) in Iceland and hiking the steep trails of Machu Picchu, Peru, after the death of a close friend. The spiritual-but-not-religious are hungry for the kind of spiritual growth such treks can offer. Most of them aren’t interested in finding God; they’re searching for themselves.

“Travel can offer transformation,” says author and tour guide Phil Cousineau, who once led a group to literary sites in Ireland with the poet Robert Bly. He is positively lyrical on the subject of spiritual travel in his book The Art of Pilgrimage: The Seeker’s Guide to Making Travel Sacred: “All our journeys are rhapsodies on the theme of discovery,” he writes.

Cousineau says there’s a big difference between a vacation and a spiritual journey: one empties your mind, while the other fills your soul. “We travel for answers we can’t find at home, and it’s often the stranger in a strange land who helps you see yourself for the first time.”

A distinguishing factor of spiritual travel is that it should be somewhat difficult, a metaphorical pilgrim’s progress over rough terrain, says Erickson. “It takes a lot more effort to sit for days at a silent meditation retreat than it does to sit on the beach.”

Caldwell doesn’t plan to sit on a beach anytime soon — she is heading to Thailand to visit Buddhist sites this spring. But that doesn’t mean she won’t consider an excursion that’s less edifying. “One day I’d like to do a cruise,” she says.

Like many pilgrims, writer Anne Bokma placed a stone at a memorial cairn of rocks near the original site where Thoreau built his cabin. Photo courtesy of Anne Bokma

Faith

February 2018

Visiting Walden Pond: The roots of simple, spiritual living

Henry David Thoreau's iconic refuge is where he learned to live simply, intentionally and at one with nature

by Anne Bokma

Author's photo
Anne Bokma is a Hamilton-based journalist. Her column, "Spiritual But Secular," appears monthly in The Observer.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Society

Senator Murray Sinclair, who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), gives the keynote address at the 2015 Shingwauk Gathering. Photo by Archkris/Wikimedia Commons

Every Canadian needs to read Senator Murray Sinclair's response to Boushie verdict

by Kristy Woudstra

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: Can spirituality be linked to land?

by Jocelyn Bell

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed autism spectrum disorder. The 28-year-old also has a unique musical ability, serving as a United Church music director, and performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Faith

January 2018

In the beginning

by Alanna Mitchell

The award-winning science writer travels to northern Australia to explore the world's oldest creation story

Society

January 2018

The good death

by Pieta Woolley

Anglican professor Donald Grayston made dying in peace a lifetime project. His example is inspiring others to plan a meaningful exit.

Faith

January 2018

Me, Dad and the Almighty

by Anne Bayin

A preacher’s kid pretended to be a devout daughter, but secretly she felt lost in a wilderness of doubt.

Society

January 2018

The good death

by Pieta Woolley

Anglican professor Donald Grayston made dying in peace a lifetime project. His example is inspiring others to plan a meaningful exit.

Faith

January 2018

In the beginning

by Alanna Mitchell

The award-winning science writer travels to northern Australia to explore the world's oldest creation story

Faith

January 2018

Me, Dad and the Almighty

by Anne Bayin

A preacher’s kid pretended to be a devout daughter, but secretly she felt lost in a wilderness of doubt.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.