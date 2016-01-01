UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
A sculptural chunk of ice slowly melts in Skontorp Cove on Paradise Bay, Graham Land, Antarctic Peninsula, in November 2014. Photo courtesy of David Stanley, Wikimedia Commons

Trumped on climate change?

Despite the U.S. pullout from the Paris agreement, there’s still so much we can do

By Dennis Gruending

Common Good

June 2017

This past week, the United States announced that it’ll walk away from the Paris agreement on climate change, which was so laboriously negotiated by most of the world’s countries in 2015. This is suicidal lunacy on the part of Republicans who still claim that climate change is a hoax. Their prattle continues even as a chunk of ice equivalent to the size of Prince Edward Island is about to break off from an Antarctic ice shelf. The resulting icebergs that float out into the ocean will eventually lead to a rise of sea levels that’ll affect low-lying coastal areas and cities.

As such, the U.S. move is simply bad news. But all countries and individuals face choices related to climate change. In his most recent book, Just Cool It! The Climate Crisis and What We Can Do, noted environmentalist David Suzuki quotes the International Energy Agency in saying that “to have any chance of avoiding catastrophic climate change we must leave up to 80 percent of our remaining fossil fuels in the ground.” “We continue to build infrastructure, produce goods, and pursue activities that keep us locked into fossil fuels,” Suzuki adds. “Our practices don’t reflect the kind of behaviour you’d expect from a species facing a crisis.”

The Liberal government of Justin Trudeau insists that we can develop the Canadian oil sands and build pipelines (they have approved three) while simultaneously reducing our carbon emissions to meet promises made in Paris. The government is relying on a carbon tax, yet to be negotiated with the provinces, which would make fossil fuels more expensive and hasten the move toward renewable energy technologies. The government also promises to support the development of those clean technologies.

On the other hand, the Conservatives don’t even try. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper was another leader who initially described climate change as a hoax before stubbornly resisting setting limits on carbon emissions. Although new Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is notoriously light on policy pronouncements of any kind, he nevertheless followed Harper in flatly opposing a carbon levy.

Meanwhile, the NDP is in the midst of a leadership contest in which the question of oil sands development and pipelines may become central to the debate. This will be even more likely if and when a coalition NDP-Green Party government assumes power in British Columbia. Both parties oppose the Kinder Morgan proposal — approved by the Trudeau Liberals — that would involve twinning an existing pipeline and trippling shipping capacity from the oil sands to Burnaby, B.C., in the Vancouver area.     

There’s an important citizen option in all of this, too. Political pundits often say that governments will not move in a given direction until pushed by the public. Of course, this fails to account for the disproportionate influence that money and corporate lobbying play in politics. Nonetheless, as citizens, we can oppose pipelines and any new carbon development. We can also remove money from any investments in the carbon industry and insist that organizations or pension plans to which we belong divest, too. Ultimately, citizens — in their advocacy — have to look beyond the self- interest of corporate leaders and the four-year timeframe of our politicians.



Author's photo
Dennis Gruending is an Ottawa-based author, blogger and a former Member of Parliament. His work will appear on the second and fourth Thursday of the month. His Pulpit and Politics blog can be found at www.dennisgruending.ca.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

The meaning of a masterpiece

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Stolen Mother

by Observer Staff

The daughter and adoptive mother of one of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women share their story

Promotional Image

Justice

May 2017

Stolen mothers

by Kristy Woudstra

Almost 90 percent of Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women were parents. With the national inquiry hearings set to begin, we talk to five daughters who were left behind.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Justice

May 2017

Stolen mothers

by Kristy Woudstra

Almost 90 percent of Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women were parents. With the national inquiry hearings set to begin, we talk to five daughters who were left behind.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.