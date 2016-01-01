UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Parliament Building with Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Courtesy of Pexels

Implementing the UN Indigenous declaration

Will conscience rule the day?

By Dennis Gruending

Common Good

November 2017


It took 23 years of effort and negotiation by Indigenous peoples before their inherent rights were recognized in the 2007 United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Its common and recurring theme is that Indigenous peoples have the right to dignity and self-determination, and that no actions regarding their persons or lands should be taken without their “free, prior and informed consent.”   

In 2007, the Harper Conservatives opposed the declaration, making Canada one of only four countries to do so. The country became a signatory in 2014, but the Conservatives provided no legislative machinery to ensure that laws and regulations would adhere to the declaration’s principles. The government resisted in large part because it believed that prior and informed consent by Indigenous Peoples might put in jeopardy various proposed pipelines and resource extraction projects involving their lands.   

When the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which investigated residential schools and their aftermath, reported back in June 2015, it called on Ottawa to “fully adopt and implement” the UN declaration and to use it “as the framework for reconciliation.” And the federal Liberals responded by promising that they would “move forward urgently” to implement the declaration. But once in office, they resisted putting forward legislation that would provide a framework for such implementation.   

Into this void, Roméo Saganash — now an MP but formerly an Indigenous leader from northern Québec — has introduced a private members bill in the House of Commons. Bill C-262, which is scheduled for debate on Dec. 4., sets out the key principles that Saganash says should guide the implementation of the UN declaration. Most importantly, it states that the standards set out in the declaration must have “application in Canadian law.”

Bill C-262 already has support from organizations that represent more than 90 per cent of Indigenous peoples in Canada, including the Assembly of First Nations. And civil society groups are urging their elected representatives to support Saganash’s bill. After all, private members bills like this are supposed to be voted upon freely by MPs and senators.

But it remains to be seen if conscience will rule the day.


Author's photo
Dennis Gruending is an Ottawa-based author, blogger and a former Member of Parliament. His work will appear on the second and fourth Thursday of the month. His Pulpit and Politics blog can be found at www.dennisgruending.ca.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Outrage is the new normal

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Stolen Mother

by Observer Staff

The daughter and adoptive mother of one of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women share their story

Promotional Image

Profiles

October 2017

Fall from grace

by Justin Dallaire

Don Hume was a United Church minister nearing retirement. Then he tried crack cocaine.

Faith

September 2017

Yearning

by Jane Dawson

Restless longing is at the core of the human condition, urging us onward through life. What happens when it veers off course?

Society

July 2017

From far and wide

by Various Writers

Meet 11 immigrants who are putting down new roots

Faith

October 2017

A tale of two cancers

by Catherine Gordon

One year after the writer discovered she had breast cancer, her sister in California received the same diagnosis. They both recovered, but their experiences were worlds apart.

World

June 2017

Resisting genocide

by Sally Armstrong

In August 2014, ISIS attacked Iraq’s Yazidis, slaughtering thousands and forcing women and girls into sexual slavery. Today, the survivors are fighting for their ancient way of life.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.