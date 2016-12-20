WATCH LIST: December 2016





Fences

DIRECTED BY DENZEL WASHINGTON, STARRING DENZEL WASHINGTON AND VIOLA DAVIS

(Paramount Pictures)



Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) came close to making a career in professional baseball, but racial discrimination kept him out of the major leagues. Now, it’s the 1950s, and he’s a 53-year-old sanitation employee instead. Based on a play by August Wilson, Fences is a story of familial duty and the bitterness of failed dreams. Dec. 16



La La Land

DIRECTED BY DAMIEN CHAZELLE, STARRING RYAN GOSLING AND EMMA STONE

(Summit Entertainment)



Lovers Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) both dream of success — him as a jazz pianist and her as an actress — and it’s these aspirations that could tear them apart. This modern-day musical, which earned the people’s choice award at the Toronto International Film Festival, is a colourful and earnest look at starry-eyed ambition. Dec. 9



What Falls from the Sky: How I Disconnected from the Internet and Reconnected with the God Who Made the Clouds

BY ESTHER EMERY

(Zondervan)



When a personal crisis left Esther Emery feeling burnt out as a playwright and theatre director, she tried something drastic: disconnecting from the Internet for an entire year. She found unexpected peace in her new analog silence. In this memoir, she tells the story of how she rediscovered God and the simple pleasures of the world around her. Dec. 13



Piano Tide

BY KATHLEEN DEAN MOORE

(Counterpoint)



Axel Hagerman uses the riches of his Alaskan harbour home to make a living, selling wood, fish and fresh water. Nora Montgomery, a recent arrival in the area, moves in with a piano and strong environmental convictions. When Axel tries to start a new way to make money, a bear pit, the pair clash in award-winning essayist Kathleen Dean Moore’s debut novel about our delicate, important relationship with nature. Dec. 23







