WATCHLIST: January 2017



20th Century Women

DIRECTED BY MIKE MILLS, STARRING ANNETTE BENING,

ELLE FANNING AND GRETA GERWIG

(A24)



Dorothea Fields (Annette Bening) is a middle-aged single mother in 1979 Santa Barbara, Calif., raising her adolescent son in an era filled with cultural change and tension. This multi-layered dramedy, complete with a cast of well-meaning quirky neighbours and friends, celebrates the often-awkward yet rewarding task of parenting a boy through his teens. Jan. 6



Arthur & Sherlock: Conan Doyle and the Creation of Holmes

BY MICHAEL SIMS

(Bloomsbury Publishing)



Acclaimed writer Michael Sims traces Arthur Conan Doyle’s steps from his early days of poverty and violence in Edinburgh, Scotland, through to his years in university where he studied under diagnostic genius Dr. Joseph Bell. As Doyle gains firsthand knowledge of poisons, his training leads to his own medical practice along with the creation of fiction’s most celebrated detective: Sherlock Holmes. Jan. 24



The Men in My Life: A Memoir of Love and Art in 1950s Manhattan

BY PATRICIA BOSWORTH

(Harper)



Patricia Bosworth — praised biographer of Marlon Brando and Jane Fonda — recounts her coming of age in 1950s New York City. Divorced from an abusive husband before she turns 20, she joins the Actors Studio and begins a career in show business where she encounters cinematic legends. Bosworth’s memoir reveals the deeply personal story of a woman who defied the repressive conventions of her time. Jan. 31



Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin

BY SYBRINA FULTON AND TRACY MARTIN

(Spiegel & Grau)



How did one black child’s death in a small Florida town lead to a national civil rights movement? Rest in Power tries to answer this compelling question through the intimate account of Trayvon Martin’s short life and senseless death. His parents take us through the grief of loss and the injustice of an unresponsive police force. Jan. 31





