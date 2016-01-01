WATCH LIST: February 2017

Big Little Lies

CREATED BY DAVID E. KELLEY, STARRING NICOLE KIDMAN, REESE WITHERSPOON AND SHAILENE WOODLEY

(HBO)





We all tell ourselves lies to get through the day, but sometimes they can lead to disaster. This seven-episode TV miniseries, based on a bestselling novel, is about a trio of suburban women with children in the same kindergarten class. When one of their sons is accused of bullying, their lives unravel to the point of murder. Feb. 19





The Refugees

BY VIET THANH NGUYEN

(Grove Press)





A young Vietnamese man moves in with a gay couple in San Francisco; a girl in Ho Chi Minh City grows apart from her half-sister who moved to the United States; a woman cares for her husband whose dementia makes him think she’s someone else. The characters in this collection of short stories all have their hearts in two places — the adopted homeland and the country of birth. Feb. 7





Tell Me Everything You Don’t Remember: The Stroke That Changed My Life

BY CHRISTINE HYUNG-OAK LEE

(Ecco Press)





When Christine Hyung-Oak Lee was 33, she had a stroke. She couldn’t trust her brain, so she used a notebook to keep track of what was happening to her. Now, years later, she’s used those notes to reconstruct this upside-down time in her life in a beautifully written memoir about identity and starting over. Feb. 14





Why I Left, Why I Stayed: Conversations on Christianity Between an Evangelical Father and His Humanist Son

BY TONY CAMPOLO AND BART CAMPOLO

(HarperOne)





Over a Thanksgiving dinner, Bart Campolo told his father, author and pastor Tony Campolo, that he no longer believes in God. The conversations that followed evolved into this book, a thoughtful and thorough back-and-forth between an evangelical Christian and a humanist about what makes them different, but also alike. Feb. 21