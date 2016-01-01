WATCH LIST: March 2017



I, Daniel Blake

DIRECTED BY KEN LOACH, STARRING DAVE JOHNS AND HAYLEY SQUIRES

(Sixteen Films/Why Not Productions/Wild Bunch)



When widower Daniel Blake (Dave Johns) develops a heart condition that keeps him from his work as a carpenter, his only option is to turn to Britain’s welfare system — but it turns him down. He finds a friend in Katie (Hayley Squires), a single mother in a similar economic predicament, and does his best to get by. March 3



The Best We Could Do: An Illustrated Memoir

BY THI BUI

(Abrams ComicArts)



This debut graphic novel is the story of author Thi Bui’s family, looking back to the past in war-torn Vietnam and forward to a new life in the United States, with equal parts anguish and hope. The importance of family becomes even more pronounced when she gives birth to her first child and grows to understand her parents’ love and sacrifice. March 7



The First Love Story: Adam, Eve, and Us

BY BRUCE FEILER

(Penguin Press)



The names Adam and Eve are often associated with sin and suffering, but New York Times columnist Bruce Feiler, author of the bestsellers Walking the Bible and Abraham, argues that they should actually be relationship role models. He travels the world, exploring the art and stories surrounding the biblical pair, and breathes new life into an ancient tale of togetherness and love. March 21



Ice Ghosts: The Epic Hunt for the Lost Franklin Expedition

BY PAUL WATSON

(McClelland & Stewart)



In 1845, Sir John Franklin and his crew set out to explore the Northwest Passage, only to disappear. The fate of the 129 men remained a mystery for almost 170 years, until a Canadian expedition found the flagship. Written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist on board, this book details how new science and old Inuit knowledge led the way. March 21





