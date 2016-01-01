UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Late Show host Stephen Colbert charts the links between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the show’s chalkboard “Figure-It-Out-A-Tron.” Photo by Timothy Kuratek/CBS © 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Political punchlines

Donald Trump may be a disaster for liberal democracy, but he’s a godsend for late-night TV comedy

By Sharilyn Johnson

Culture

April 2017

Once upon a time, the only things you needed to know about America’s political leaders to enjoy a piece of late-night talk show comedy were that Dan Quayle couldn’t spell “potato,” Bill Clinton was a womanizer or George W. Bush once mispronounced “nuclear.”

As America’s new president wages war on journalists, immigrants, civil rights and anything else he can fit into a tweet, the news has become much more personal to average citizens. And with the immediacy of social media spreading information faster than ever, previously apolitical people are getting engaged and speaking out.

In this climate, the comedic bar is higher. Facile jabs at Donald Trump’s bad haircut or failed marriages don’t cut it. Saturday Night Live makes headlines every week not for its accurate impressions but for the sting of its parodies. The same holds true for late-night television comics: hosts who practise sharper satire and tap into the nation’s newfound spirit of activism are reaping the critical and ratings rewards.

Stephen Colbert is one such winner. His Late Show was consistently placing a distant second to Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show in the 11:35 p.m. timeslot, but the tables turned in January after Trump was sworn in. Colbert gleefully dishes out Trump barbs that cut to the bone. After Trump launched a Twitter tirade against Democratic congressman and civil rights legend John Lewis in January, Colbert commented, “Trump spent the Martin Luther King weekend attacking a civil rights leader who marched and was beaten with Dr. King. What is he going to [tweet] on Easter? ‘Loser Jesus dead for three days and then we’re supposed to believe he just wakes up? Fake news. I like gods who don’t die. Where’s the rebirth certificate?’” Jokes like this are resonating. Colbert’s viewer numbers are up, giving Fallon some real competition.

Also surging in popularity is Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS. Drawing from her experience as a former Daily Show correspondent, the Canadian-born Bee pulls no punches, and as the sole female host in the genre, she’s the best positioned to address issues like reproductive rights and sexist attacks on presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The day after the Women’s March on Washington last January, she deftly dismantled every conservative criticism lobbed at the protest, and capped it off with an in-studio performance by the all-female #ICANTKEEPQUIET Choir. In the year since her 2016 premiere, Bee has more than doubled her audience.

HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is similarly hosted by a Daily Show alum. For comedic takes on broader issues, Oliver is essential viewing. Going against common wisdom that shorter online videos are more successful, he racks up millions of YouTube views with his 20-minute deep dives on unsexy subjects like net neutrality, student debt and — yes — Trump. Remember the Internet trend of everyone calling Trump by his family’s original surname, “Drumpf”? Oliver started that.

The show that arguably started this satire renaissance, The Daily Show, is, as expected, seeing lower viewership since longtime host Jon Stewart departed in 2015. But current host Trevor Noah attracts a younger audience than his beloved predecessor did, suggesting the show is poised for growth. Noah is in a unique position to address Trump’s racially charged policies: as he details in his new memoir, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, growing up biracial in the apartheid era meant that his very existence violated the law. Before Trump’s election, Noah jokes, “people who hated me . . . were saying, ‘Go back to Africa!’ Now, it’s people who like me saying, ‘You should go back to Africa, man.’”

It makes sense that the election of Trump is attracting viewers to this style of comedy. Satire, by definition, challenges the status quo. Despite their anti-establishment rhetoric, Trump and his “alt-right” conservative fans support the status quo to an extreme degree. The underlying point of Trump’s “make America great again” slogan was to glorify a time in society when only white, straight, Christian men had a voice.

Enabling that status quo could prove problematic for The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon. Comedy snobs have long maligned his penchant for celebrity carnival games and toothless jokes, but ratings-wise, he was the undisputed king of late night until Trump took office. Then, Fallon’s numbers slipped. The oft-cited turning point came less than two months before the election, when Trump was a guest. Instead of asking tough questions, Fallon lobbed a series of softballs, ending with a request to tousle Trump’s hair. He obliged.

Fallon was lambasted by critics who said the hair-tousling stunt made Trump seem likable and contributed to normalizing his rhetoric. The accusation recalls Richard Nixon’s infamous cameo on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In while campaigning for president in 1968. Seven weeks after uttering the show’s catchphrase “sock it to me,” he narrowly won the popular vote.

There’s little hard evidence to prove that comedy shows have an impact on voters, so demanding that a comedian, especially someone as affable as Fallon, hold a politician’s feet to the fire may be unfair. But in a deeply divided country, perception matters. Viewers who see Fallon as out of touch with their political concerns have good reason to tune out. (It’s worth noting that Laugh-In lost its top spot in the ratings not long after giving airtime to Nixon and never recovered.)

But nobody should be quick to dismiss shows that aren’t 100 percent political material. Ultimately, people look to comedy for comfort, and everyone defines “comfort” differently. Some find comfort in hearing a comedian mirror their own political feelings in a palatable way, making them feel that they aren’t alone in their frustration. Others want escapism, and would get that from watching Fallon and a celebrity guest getting covered in goo in a game of Egg Russian Roulette.

But for now, the late-night television comedians finding the most success aren’t targeting people who are simply awake; they’re targeting those who are aware.

Sharilyn Johnson is a writer in Toronto and author of the book Bears & Balls: The Colbert Report A-Z.




Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

The test of a lifetime

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Dearest Ones

by Observer Staff

Geneticist, activist and broadcaster David Suzuki offers words of wisdom for his grandchildren — and younger generations

Promotional Image

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Faith

January 2017

Presbytery turns down bid to halt Vosper hearing

by Mike Milne

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.