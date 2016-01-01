Watch List: April 2017



The Circle

DIRECTED BY JAMES PONSOLDT, STARRING EMMA WATSON AND TOM HANKS

(Imagenation Abu Dhabi FZ/Likely Story/Playtone)



Mae (Emma Watson) works for the Circle, a tech company that encourages people to share their entire lives on its social media platform — an arrangement that will sound familiar to any Facebook user. But what starts as a fun, fulfilling dream job takes a darker turn when Mae starts to experience the consequences of a complete lack of privacy. April 28



The Cross: History, Art, and Controversy

BY ROBIN M. JENSEN

(Harvard University Press)



Just in time for Easter, University of Notre Dame theology professor Robin M. Jensen takes readers through the long and fascinating story of the cross, from historical instrument of suffering to iconic Christian symbol of love and resurrection. Along the way, there’s beautiful art, doctrinal quandaries and a fair share of controversy. April 17



The Last Neanderthal

BY CLAIRE CAMERON

(Doubleday Canada)



Girl is one of the last surviving Neanderthals, scraping out a living during the Upper Paleolithic period. Rosamund Gale is the archeologist who discovers her bones 40,000 years later. By alternating between their points of view, this novel by Toronto-based author Claire Cameron shows something that science has recently discovered: Neanderthals weren’t all that different from us. April 25



The Raqqa Diaries: Escape from “Islamic State”

BY SAMER

(Interlink Books)



Samer (not his real name) lives in Raqqa, Syria, in the centre of ISIS control. No one is allowed to leave without permission, and outside communication is strictly forbidden. Samer bravely breaks this silence through a series of journal entries encrypted, sent out of the country and translated by the BBC. He is “fighting back,” writes editor Mike Thomson, “by telling the world what is happening to his beloved city.” April 30







