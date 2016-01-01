UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

Watch List: April 2017

By Observer Staff

Culture

April 2017

The Circle
DIRECTED BY JAMES PONSOLDT, STARRING EMMA WATSON AND TOM HANKS
(Imagenation Abu Dhabi FZ/Likely Story/Playtone)

Mae (Emma Watson) works for the Circle, a tech company that encourages people to share their entire lives on its social media platform — an arrangement that will sound familiar to any Facebook user. But what starts as a fun, fulfilling dream job takes a darker turn when Mae starts to experience the consequences of a complete lack of privacy. April 28

The Cross: History, Art, and Controversy
BY ROBIN M. JENSEN
(Harvard University Press)

Just in time for Easter, University of Notre Dame theology professor Robin M. Jensen takes readers through the long and fascinating story of the cross, from historical instrument of suffering to iconic Christian symbol of love and resurrection. Along the way, there’s beautiful art, doctrinal quandaries and a fair share of controversy. April 17

The Last Neanderthal
BY CLAIRE CAMERON
(Doubleday Canada)

Girl is one of the last surviving Neanderthals, scraping out a living during the Upper Paleolithic period. Rosamund Gale is the archeologist who discovers her bones 40,000 years later. By alternating between their points of view, this novel by Toronto-based author Claire Cameron shows something that science has recently discovered: Neanderthals weren’t all that different from us. April 25

The Raqqa Diaries: Escape from “Islamic State”
BY SAMER
(Interlink Books)

Samer (not his real name) lives in Raqqa, Syria, in the centre of ISIS control. No one is allowed to leave without permission, and outside communication is strictly forbidden. Samer bravely breaks this silence through a series of journal entries encrypted, sent out of the country and translated by the BBC. He is “fighting back,” writes editor Mike Thomson, “by telling the world what is happening to his beloved city.” April 30




Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

The test of a lifetime

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Dearest Ones

by Observer Staff

Geneticist, activist and broadcaster David Suzuki offers words of wisdom for his grandchildren — and younger generations

Promotional Image

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Faith

January 2017

Presbytery turns down bid to halt Vosper hearing

by Mike Milne

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.