UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

WATCH LIST: May 2017

By Various Writers

Culture

May 2017

House of Cards
CREATED BY BEAU WILLIMON, STARRING KEVIN SPACEY AND ROBIN WRIGHT
(Netflix)

The strength of this political series, about the manipulation and mind games behind the pursuit of power, has always been the seemingly larger-than-life twists. As real-world American politics take a turn for the dramatic, the show, now beginning its fifth season, seems poised to reflect and comment on our world in a fresh, unsettling way. May 30

Cutting Back: My Apprenticeship in the Gardens of Kyoto
BY LESLIE BUCK
(Timber Press)

The gardens in Kyoto, Japan, are famous for their beauty and the skill needed to cultivate them. Leslie Buck, a 35-year-old Californian, became the first American woman to learn pruning techniques at one of the city’s most revered landscaping firms. In this memoir about her three-month immersion in a new culture, job and way of life, she also learns how to nurture herself. May 3

There Your Heart Lies
BY MARY GORDON
(Pantheon)

Marian and Amelia, grandmother and granddaughter, live together in a cottage on Rhode Island. When Marian becomes ill, she starts to tell Amelia her life story, including a secret stint volunteering during the Spanish Civil War. The novel explores how history has an impact across generations as Amelia sets off on her own journey to Spain. May 9

What Is the Bible?
How an Ancient Library of Poems, Letters, and Stories Can Transform the Way You Think and Feel About Everything
BY ROB BELL (HarperOne)

There’s always something to learn from the Bible, even for those who have read it dozens of times. Bestselling author and former pastor Rob Bell takes another look at scripture, asking what the passages say about how the authors understood themselves and God. In the process, he finds new inspiration in the old words. May 16




Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Global famine in the Trump era

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Dearest Ones

by Observer Staff

Geneticist, activist and broadcaster David Suzuki offers words of wisdom to his grandchildren — and younger generations

Promotional Image

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Faith

January 2017

Presbytery turns down bid to halt Vosper hearing

by Mike Milne

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.