WATCH LIST: June 2017



Churchill

DIRECTED BY JONATHAN TEPLITZKY, STARRING BRIAN COX, MIRANDA RICHARDSON AND JOHN SLATTERY

(Salon Pictures)



It’s June of 1944, and Winston Churchill (Brian Cox) has a decision to make. An army is poised to take back Nazi-occupied Europe, but the choice of whether to pull the trigger on D-Day is a weighty one. Does triumph or disaster await? History may have spoiled the ending, but it should be thrilling to watch. June 9



Be Ready for the Lightning

BY GRACE O’CONNELL

(Random House Canada)



Veda needs a new start. Tired of protecting her troubled brother Conrad, she leaves her life in Vancouver behind to begin again in New York City. But what starts as a hopeful day exploring the city turns into a tense and terrifying nightmare when the bus she’s on is hijacked, the commuters taken hostage. It’s a thrilling page-turner that’s also about love, grief and bravery. June 6



The Ends of the World: Volcanic Apocalypses, Lethal Oceans, and Our Quest to Understand Earth’s Past Mass Extinctions

BY PETER BRANNEN (Ecco)



As climate change brings us ever closer to impending doom, science journalist Peter Brannen reminds us that the Earth has been through catastrophe before. Five times, in fact. This adventure through history’s five mass extinctions is entertaining, educational and foreboding, for those who don’t want to meet the same fate as the dinosaurs. June 13



Fulfilled: How the Science of Spirituality Can Help You Live a Happier, More Meaningful Life

BY ANNA YUSIM

(Grand Central Publishing)



Many people find that faith adds to their lives, and psychiatrist Anna Yusim explores exactly how in this well-researched book. Her patients with anxiety and depression benefit from tapping into the science of spirituality, but there are insights for everyone who wants to build a life of purposeful contentment. June 27







