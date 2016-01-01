UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

WATCH LIST: June 2017

By Observer Staff

Culture

June 2017

Churchill
DIRECTED BY JONATHAN TEPLITZKY, STARRING BRIAN COX, MIRANDA RICHARDSON AND JOHN SLATTERY
(Salon Pictures)

It’s June of 1944, and Winston Churchill (Brian Cox) has a decision to make. An army is poised to take back Nazi-occupied Europe, but the choice of whether to pull the trigger on D-Day is a weighty one. Does triumph or disaster await? History may have spoiled the ending, but it should be thrilling to watch. June 9

Be Ready for the Lightning
BY GRACE O’CONNELL
(Random House Canada)

Veda needs a new start. Tired of protecting her troubled brother Conrad, she leaves her life in Vancouver behind to begin again in New York City. But what starts as a hopeful day exploring the city turns into a tense and terrifying nightmare when the bus she’s on is hijacked, the commuters taken hostage. It’s a thrilling page-turner that’s also about love, grief and bravery. June 6

The Ends of the World: Volcanic Apocalypses, Lethal Oceans, and Our Quest to Understand Earth’s Past Mass Extinctions
BY PETER BRANNEN (Ecco)

As climate change brings us ever closer to impending doom, science journalist Peter Brannen reminds us that the Earth has been through catastrophe before. Five times, in fact. This adventure through history’s five mass extinctions is entertaining, educational and foreboding, for those who don’t want to meet the same fate as the dinosaurs. June 13

Fulfilled: How the Science of Spirituality Can Help You Live a Happier, More Meaningful Life
BY ANNA YUSIM
(Grand Central Publishing)

Many people find that faith adds to their lives, and psychiatrist Anna Yusim explores exactly how in this well-researched book. Her patients with anxiety and depression benefit from tapping into the science of spirituality, but there are insights for everyone who wants to build a life of purposeful contentment. June 27




Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

The meaning of a masterpiece

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Stolen Mother

by Observer Staff

The daughter and adoptive mother of one of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women share their story

Promotional Image

Justice

May 2017

Stolen mothers

by Kristy Woudstra

Almost 90 percent of Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women were parents. With the national inquiry hearings set to begin, we talk to five daughters who were left behind.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Justice

May 2017

Stolen mothers

by Kristy Woudstra

Almost 90 percent of Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women were parents. With the national inquiry hearings set to begin, we talk to five daughters who were left behind.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.