An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

DIRECTED BY BONNI COHEN AND JON SHENK, FEATURING AL GORE

(Actual Films/Participant Media)



In this sequel to the 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth, environmentalist and former U.S. vice-president Al Gore renews his call for concrete and immediate action on climate change. He contends that climate change naysayers, including U.S. President Donald Trump, have stalled humanity’s progress and jeopardized the renewable energy revolution. July 28



The Canadian History Hall

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY

(Gatineau, Que.)



In celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary, this exhibition at the Canadian Museum of History explores the diverse people and perspectives that have shaped our nation’s collective history. The Canadian History Hall highlights what makes Canada unique, from the country’s earliest inhabitants — brought back through scientific reconstruction — to the struggles and triumphs that led to Confederation, to the social and political rights underlying our inclusive society. July 1



Refuge: A Novel

BY DINA NAYERI

(Riverhead Books)



An Iranian girl escapes to America, leaving her father behind. After immersing herself in a western way of life, she moves again, this time to Europe, as refugees from around the world are flowing into the continent. Transformed by her experiences, she realizes, after infrequent visits with her father, how different their lives have become. In this exploration of migration and family, Tehran-born author Dina Nayeri ponders whether home is found in a place or in a person. July 11



Adopted: The Sacrament of Belonging in a Fractured World

BY KELLEY NIKONDEHA

(WM. B. Eerdmans)



Drawing on her experiences as an adopted child and adoptive mother, Kelley Nikondeha, a self-described “practical theologian,” delves into the Christian meaning of adoption. She offers a biblically inspired interpretation of the concept — Jesus as God’s son and humanity as God’s adopted children — broadening our sense of what it means to belong. Aug. 17







