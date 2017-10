Same Kind of Different as Me

DIRECTED BY MICHAEL CARNEY, STARRING GREG KINNEAR AND DJIMON HOUNSOU

(Disruption Entertainment)



On the advice of his wife, a wealthy Texas art dealer named Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear) volunteers at a mission, where he meets Denver (Djimon Hounsou), a homeless man and former slave. Based on the 2006 book by the same name, this drama explores the relationship between two men who are vastly different, but whose lives become intertwined. Oct. 20



Martin Luther: The Man Who Rediscovered God and Changed the World

BY ERIC METAXAS

(Viking Press)



Five hundred years after Martin Luther hammered his 95 Theses to a church door in Wittenberg, biographer and bestselling author Eric Metaxas delves into the fascinating life of the controversial monk who forged a new path for the church. Luther confronted the religious doctrine of his day, guided by the ideals of faith, virtue and freedom that continue to shape modern life. Oct. 3



Loving Vincent

DIRECTED BY DOROTA KOBIELA AND HUGH WELCHMAN, STARRING ROBERT GULACZYK

(BreakThru Productions/Trademark Films)



This biopic of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh (Robert Gulaczyk) is the first full-length animated film made entirely with oil paintings. Although real actors perform the film’s characters, a team of 95 painters recreated every shot on 65,000 canvasses, which reimagine van Gogh’s distinctive brush strokes. Loving Vincent takes us through the painter’s struggles with insomnia, mental illness, depression, malnutrition and alcoholism. Oct. 6



Seven Days of Us

BY FRANCESCA HORNAK

(Berkley)



Family holidays are supposed to be full of fun, but sometimes they can be complicated. In this charming and emotional debut novel, the Birch clan is stuck under quarantine for seven days after the eldest daughter returns from battling an epidemic abroad. Forced to confront their problems and each other, family members start to lose hold of their secrets. Hopefully your Thanksgiving gatherings this month will be less dramatic. Oct. 17







Keep it free! If you enjoy reading our online stories about ethical living, justice and faith, please make a donation to the Friends of The Observer Fund. Supporting our award-winning journalism will help you and others to continue to access ucobserver.org for free in the months to come. Donate today