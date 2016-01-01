UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Lindy West, author of Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman. Photo by Jenny Jimenez/photojj.com

Plus-sized potential

Larger women are landing major roles on film and TV. Is the industry squandering their talent on fat jokes?

By Kate Spencer

Culture

November 2017

It’s a confusing time to be a plus-sized woman.

On the one hand, clothing brands are catering to a wider variety of sizes — and thinking beyond caftans and muumuus! — and models like Ashley Graham and Tess Holliday are starting to bring couture to our curves. On the other hand, magazine covers are rarely graced by women bigger than a size 2, and the term “bikini body” still exists, though as a popular meme suggests, you should be able to achieve that look simply by putting a bikini on your body.

There is a disconnect between the acceptance of all our curves being touted by fashion designers and media outlets and the daily lived experience of being a plus-sized woman. Being fat still means rejection by potential love interests or even potential employers. It means harassment online if you are someone who dares to be in the public eye. It means having to work just a little bit harder to be seen, to be valued, to be desired. It means that even though I generally love my body and clothe it in things that make me feel beautiful, I still struggle with identifying as “plus-sized,” and “fat” is an insult.

I’m pretty much equal parts hopeful and discouraged when I look at how larger women are portrayed in media. One of my first really positive experiences with seeing a woman of my size in a major television role was actor Melissa McCarthy as Sookie St. James in the original Gilmore Girls series, which ran from 2000 to 2007. The character so easily could have been the stereotypical “fat best friend” (see high school-aged Monica from the 1990s sitcom Friends), but Sookie is a talented, zany woman who arguably had more romantic success in the show than the svelte main character. She encountered complicated problems that had nothing to do with the fact that she was plus-sized. In seven seasons, her weight was never presented as an issue she needed to overcome. It was wonderful.

But after the show, McCarthy branched out into movies, and her characters in many of those are less encouraging. In Bridesmaids, McCarthy plays the outspoken and happy Megan, whose confidence is played as a joke she isn’t in on. At a dinner table, mouth full of food, she says, “Physically, I don’t bloat.” Her waifish companions lower their eyes and murmur about her good fortune. In Tammy, which she co-wrote with her husband, she plays a self-hating fast-food worker who rubs her hair on raw chicken when she gets fired. McCarthy brings heart and humour to both roles, and it’s liberating to see female comedians showing they can be just as gross as the guys, but it’s hard not to wish she was allowed to play someone with a little grace. Things have improved since then, with starring roles in films like Spy, where she transforms from a drab desk-bound analyst into a bold and stylish CIA field agent. But despite all her success, how likely is it that McCarthy will next play a femme fatale or an heiress fighting off hordes of would-be suitors?

What I long to see represented is a woman who is both fat and graceful. It’s possible, but too often even appealing characters play their weight for laughs. When we first meet Rebel Wilson’s character in the Pitch Perfect film trilogy, she introduces herself as “Fat Amy.” Why does she call herself that? So no one else does it behind her back, she explains. The movies feature Amy practising “horizontal running” (lying on her back cycling her legs in the air while the other women run up and down gym bleachers), getting hit in the chest with a burrito (her battle cry of retaliation: “I’m gonna finish him like a cheesecake!”) and splitting her pants open while performing on aerial silks in front of the Obamas. In other words, a fat behind is literally the butt of the joke.

While Rebel Wilson is an actor I love but struggle with, my favourite blond bombshell is Lindy West. West is a writer and performer whose work focuses on pop culture, social justice and body issues. She’s also unapologetically fat, which makes people angry. Her latest book, Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, addresses the issue head on, exploring the experience of growing up “big.” She writes, “So, what do you do when you’re too big, in a world where bigness is cast not only as aesthetically objectionable, but also as a moral failing? You fold yourself up like origami, you make yourself smaller in other ways, you take up less space with your personality, since you can’t with your body. . . . You try to buy back your humanity with pounds of flesh.” This is the kind of truth-telling I wish I had read when I was 12 and trying to hide my own flesh under as many big sweaters as I could. West’s take on the shame surrounding physical activity is also achingly accurate: “I stayed home as my friends went hiking, biking, sailing, climbing, diving, exploring — I was sure I couldn’t keep up, and what if we got into a scrape? They couldn’t boost me up a cliff or lower me down an embankment or squeeze me through a tight fissure or hoist me from the hot jaws of a bear. I never revealed a single crush, convinced that the idea of my disgusting body as a sexual being would send people — even people who loved me — into fits of projectile vomiting (or worse, pity).”

Is that why I hate going to a new fitness class without a friend? Yes, absolutely. It’s one of the great paradoxes of a larger body. If I can’t exist in ballet boot-camp classes because I’m too afraid people will believe I don’t belong, how can my body ever be healthy? If I can’t wear leggings as pants on a coffee run (like the thin girls do) because I’m afraid the sight of cellulite on my thighs will ruin people’s entire day, how can I ever really be comfortable? And how much brain space could I free up if I was able to just drop all this nonsense?

That West exists in the world as a successful writer and comedian, whose words can be found by a preteen who’s already learning to loathe her own body, gives me hope. That someone commented on a video of West taste-testing a seasonal cookie, “It’s like watching a reallllllly slow suicide,” reminds me we still have a long way to go.

Kate Spencer is a writer in Cobourg, Ont.




Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Outrage is the new normal

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Stolen Mother

by Observer Staff

The daughter and adoptive mother of one of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women share their story

Promotional Image

Society

July 2017

From far and wide

by Various Writers

Meet 11 immigrants who are putting down new roots

World

June 2017

A suitcase for Cuba

by Christopher Levan

You’ll find more than giveaway toiletries and hand-me-downs in the writer's luggage. Each carefully chosen gift offers a glimpse into the lives of Cubans today.

Justice

June 2017

Undocumented

by Kristy Woudstra

Up to half a million people are living in Canada without official status. The ‘sanctuary city’ movement is growing, but the fear of deportation persists.

World

June 2017

Resisting genocide

by Sally Armstrong

In August 2014, ISIS attacked Iraq’s Yazidis, slaughtering thousands and forcing women and girls into sexual slavery. Today, the survivors are fighting for their ancient way of life.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.