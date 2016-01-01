UC Observer logo
WATCH LIST: November 2017

By Observer Staff

Culture

November 2017

Lady Bird
DIRECTED BY GRETA GERWIG, STARRING SAOIRSE RONAN AND LAURIE METCALF
(Scott Rudin Productions/Entertainment 360/IAC Films)

Christine (Saoirse Ronan), who prefers to call herself Lady Bird, dreams of going to school far away from her hometown. Drawing on writer-director Greta Gerwig’s own experience, this is a brave, colourful film about leaving the nest, but its real heart is the relationship between a daughter and her mother (Laurie Metcalf), who struggle to connect during a transformative time. Nov. 17

The Inner Life of Animals: Love, Grief, and Compassion — Surprising Observations of a Hidden World
BY PETER WOHLLEBEN
(Greystone Books)

Can animals feel, think or love? Many pet owners insist they have a genuine connection with Fido or Fluffy, and now there’s science to back it up. In this followup to 2015’s The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben combines research and his own observations to show that animals, like us, experience the world in rich, emotional ways. Nov. 7

God: A Human History
BY REZA ASLAN
(Random House)

In 2013, religious scholar Reza Aslan published the New York Times bestseller Zealot, exploring Jesus the man and the stories told about him. Now, Aslan sets his sights on an even more ambitious topic: God. Spanning religious traditions, this wide-ranging history of humanity’s ideas about the divine argues that what we think about God is a projection of what we think about ourselves. Nov. 7

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DIRECTED BY MARTIN McDONAGH, STARRING FRANCES McDORMAND AND WOODY HARRELSON
(Blueprint Pictures)

Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) is out of options. Months after the investigation into her daughter’s murder dries up, she rents three billboards outside her small town to demand action from the police. The attention they receive lights a fire under the police chief (Woody Harrelson), and the conflict between them escalates quickly in this darkly funny, critically acclaimed drama. Nov. 17



Promotional Image
