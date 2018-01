The Leisure Seeker

DIRECTED BY PAOLO VIRZÌ,

STARRING HELEN MIRREN AND DONALD SUTHERLAND

(Indiana Production Company/Bac Films/Rai Cinema)



John and Ella Spencer (Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren) aren’t as healthy as they used to be: he has Alzheimer’s, and she has cancer. They decide to take one last road trip as a couple, driving an RV from Boston to the Florida Keys in this film that’s at turns funny, tender and tragic. Jan. 19



A River in Darkness: One Man’s Escape from North Korea

BY MASAJI ISHIKAWA, TRANSLATED BY RISA KOBAYASHI AND MARTIN BROWN

(AmazonCrossing)



Masaji Ishikawa, the son of a Korean father and a Japanese mother, moved to North Korea when he was 13. It was 1960, and he quickly realized that his family’s dreams of a better life weren’t going to come true. This harrowing, brave memoir covers Ishikawa’s 36 years under dictator rule, and his eventual escape. Jan. 1



Reflections by Rosa Parks: The Quiet Strength and Faith of a Woman Who Changed a Nation

BY ROSA PARKS WITH GREGORY J. REED

(Zondervan)



Over 60 years since Rosa Parks refused to move to the back of the bus, this collection of the late civil rights hero’s reflections will inspire today’s still-divided generations. Parks writes about facing fear, having hope, fighting injustice and how she was guided by her faith in God. Jan. 9



Lands of Lost Borders: Out of Bounds on the Silk Road

BY KATE HARRIS

(Knopf Canada)



Growing up in southern Ontario, Kate Harris wanted to be an explorer. It seemed like every part of the planet had already been mapped, so she set her sights on one day travelling to space. But a spontaneous trip on the famous Silk Road surprised her: the wonder and wildness she’d always yearned for are right here on Earth. Jan. 30









Keep it free! If you enjoy reading our online stories about ethical living, justice and faith, please make a donation to the Friends of The Observer Fund. Supporting our award-winning journalism will help you and others to continue to access ucobserver.org for free in the months to come. Donate today