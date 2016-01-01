UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

Observations

The meaning of a masterpiece

By David Wilson

Editorials

June 2017

Even though it’s still under construction, the Basílica de la Sagrada Família is the most famous building in Spain’s second-largest city, Barcelona. Its designer, Antoni Gaudí, invested it with multiple layers of religious meaning when he signed on to the project in 1883. He couldn’t have imagined that it would acquire a whole new meaning before it was finished.

Nothing prepares you for the astonishment of seeing the Sagrada Família up close. Its eight gnarled spires — eventually there will be 18, including the tallest one in Europe — reach jubilantly into the clear blue Catalonian sky. Biblical symbolism drips like melting wax from the stone facade. Inside, soaring tree-like pillars culminate in a light-bathed vault that beckons mortals to contemplate the infinite. Even the most cathedral-weary European traveller will find this church utterly arresting.

The Sagrada Família attracts over three million visitors a year, but it’s doubtful that Gaudí ever envisioned it as a tourist magnet. He was an intensely devout Catholic who hoped his building would secure a place for Christianity into the 20th century. 

When construction began in 1882, Barcelona was about one-seventh of its size today. The site purchased for the basilica stood on the outskirts but within a swath of land designated for development as the city began to strain at its old boundaries. It has taken so long to construct the basilica that the city has grown up around it. Today, the Sagrada Família is the centrepiece of a densely packed neighbourhood.

In the late 19th century, Spain was still a staunchly Catholic country. The extraordinary building rising in their midst would have made sense to the residents of the growing city — it told the story of their faith and spoke to something greater than themselves. They probably felt a kinship with earlier generations who lived in the shadows of Europe’s other great churches.

Those buildings were conceived, constructed and completed when Europe was deeply religious and churches enjoyed enormous influence. The climate today is vastly different. Religious belief and practice in Europe is declining, and Spain is one of the countries where it’s falling the fastest. Studies show that the number of Spaniards who profess a belief in God has plunged nearly 30 percent since the early 1980s. It’s likely the trend will continue: in 2005, only 14 percent of young people in Spain described themselves as religious.

The seas of secularism are rising all around Gaudí’s masterpiece, yet the work of building it continues, funded by tourist euros and private donations. The plan is to complete it by 2026, the 100th anniversary of Gaudí’s death.

Then what? More and more people will visit the basilica, yet fewer and fewer of them will identify with its message. When I visited this spring, I imagined the pious, ascetic Gaudí mortified by the hordes of tourists attracted more to the building’s idiosyncrasies than to its intended meaning. But I was reminded that in addition to being a man of faith, Gaudí was also an architect, an engineer and a scientist. It’s possible he would have enjoyed the secular adoration.

The Sagrada Família today is more of a monument than a place of faith. Some argue that enough is enough, and work on the building should stop. But perhaps its changing context merits a new kind of appreciation: it brings people together to experience its singular beauty. Finishing it will only make it more beautiful. Shared beauty is not the same as holiness, but in these times, maybe it’s enough. 



Author's photo
David Wilson is the editor-publisher of The Observer.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

The meaning of a masterpiece

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Stolen Mother

by Observer Staff

The daughter and adoptive mother of one of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women share their story

Promotional Image

Justice

May 2017

Stolen mothers

by Kristy Woudstra

Almost 90 percent of Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women were parents. With the national inquiry hearings set to begin, we talk to five daughters who were left behind.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Justice

May 2017

Stolen mothers

by Kristy Woudstra

Almost 90 percent of Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women were parents. With the national inquiry hearings set to begin, we talk to five daughters who were left behind.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.