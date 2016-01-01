The secret lives of cows, chickens and pigs

On a hot day in June 2015, a member of an animal welfare and vegan advocacy group called Toronto Pig Save offered water through the portholes of a truck trailer carrying hogs to a slaughterhouse in Burlington, Ont. Anita Krajnc was arrested and charged with criminal mischief. Sixteen months later, she was arrested and charged again in connection to an incident involving a truck carrying hogs near the same facility. I thought about this while driving through the central Ontario countryside on the way to visit Paul Karges, a poultry farmer near Listowel, Ont.





I have stayed in touch with my rural roots enough to appreciate how farmers and rural people frequently feel misunderstood. Activists like Krajnc are like a match to a tinderbox for farmers, who believe that too many urban Canadians are reflexively critical of their practices without actually knowing much about what they do — often while continuing to consume the products they produce.





Who can blame them? Farmers feel assaulted from all sides. For example, on a subway ride in Toronto, I looked up to confront a poster sponsored by a vegan organization. It featured side-by-side photos of a kitten and a chick and posed the question, “Why love one and eat the other?” The accompanying text accused farmers of a litany of atrocities, including this: “Each year in Canada, 643 million chickens raised for meat live and die in nightmarish conditions. Crammed by the thousands into filthy windowless sheds, they suffer ammonia burns from their own waste and may be trampled or suffocated from overcrowding.”





Does this stridency raise legitimate issues, or is the goal mainly to make life hard for farmers? Is it a bit of both? Starting with this visit to an old friend from my childhood, I had made up my mind to try to find out what’s really happening down on the farm today.





“Many urban people don’t realize where their food is coming from and what it takes to produce it,” Paul declared, turning the key in his pickup truck before wryly recounting the story of a young man who said in an interview that he didn’t need to know about farming because his food came from Loblaws.





The skittishness of farmers around urbanites was evident even with my friend who, in advance, had warned me. “It will be important to know the context of your visit,” he wrote in an email. “It’s one thing for us as old acquaintances to exchange views on the merits of conventional farming and have me show you our operation. It is another to be the subject of a nationally distributed magazine article that raises issues of animal welfare, environmental impact, etc. If I were to be inserted into any debate on ‘factory farming,’ I would need to proceed with caution. I hope you appreciate my trepidation.” Fair enough.





Paul and I grew up on the same concession road. Our parents were friends; we attended the same Sunday school and went back and forth to one another’s houses for sleepovers. Paul went on to become a poultry farmer with half a dozen barns dotted over 400 hectares of land in southwestern Ontario, while I moved away and have lived in cities for all of my adult life. I needed to reassure him that I remember enough about the complexities of rural life and economy to be fair.





I remember enough to know that farming has always been simultaneously a sentimental and a harsh business. On the farm of my childhood, our animal population was small enough that many of the cows and horses had names. But this didn’t take away from the fact that it was a working farm. The animals might be our friends, but the cows were expected to give milk twice a day and remain pretty much constantly pregnant in order to yield a calf once a year; the horses still had jobs pulling around machinery. The pigs had brief five- to six-month lives before being turned into ham and bacon; the hens laid eggs for about a year before they too went to the butchery. While we loved our animals and believed we treated them well, we had no illusions. (One time, when I was 14 and had a 4-H club calf named Sam, I refused to eat beef for a year following his sale to a packing company at the culmination of the fall fair season. I feared it might be Sam.) In this world, life and death were taken for granted as part of a larger ongoing cycle. While much about farming has changed since I was a child, this much has not.







