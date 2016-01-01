UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Rebecca Blackwell/The Associated Press/The Canadian Press; PhotoSpin.com

Flowers, lingerie, chocolate and gems — the ethical way

By Trisha Elliott

Ethics

February 2017

Money can’t buy love — but we sure do spend it to express it. Especially when February rolls around. According to digital marketplace and research group Retail Me Not, the average Canadian spends $164 on Valentine’s Day. Predictably, the highest ticket item is jewelry. Other popular purchases include lingerie, chocolate and flowers. Here’s how to register your ethics at the checkout:


1. Gemstones

Jewelry can reflect misery more than love. Environmental devastation, child labour, safety risks, armed conflict, money laundering, smuggling — gem extraction can be ugly.

Informed choice: Shop at companies committed to upholding labour and environmental standards and that can demonstrate chain of custody. Alternatively, consider a lab-grown stone. Another idea: recycle! Buy an antique ring or rework an inherited stone into a new design. 

2. Lingerie

Ethics might not be top of mind when purchasing sexy undies, but the well-known exploitation of fertilizers, pesticides and child labour in the garment industry can kill the mood. The World Bank estimates that almost 20 percent of global industrial water pollution comes from the treatment and dyeing of textiles.

Informed choice: Avoid mass-produced and low-quality pieces. Look for undergarments made from organic cotton or alternative textiles such as bamboo or beech-tree fibres. Inquire about printing and dyeing strategies aimed to reduce water consumption. Garment workers should be treated ethically, even when there is little fabric involved. 

3. Chocolate

Sixty percent of the world’s cocoa is harvested in West Africa. World Vision Canada estimates that over two million West African children work in the cocoa industry, notorious for child labour and trafficking.

Informed choice: Look for child labour-free certification. Consult World Vision’s Good Chocolate Guide (www.nochildforsale) to help satisfy your sweet tooth and your ethics.

4. Flowers

Most flowers sold in Canada are imported from Latin America, where workers, largely women, may be exposed to harmful pesticides banned in Canada. 

Informed choice: Buy from a florist who sells fair trade blooms. Scout out flowers grown in Canadian greenhouses. Buy longer-lasting varieties like chrysanthemums, lilies and carnations. Or toss the cut flowers altogether and purchase a plant.   



Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Paralyzed by helplessness

Promotional Image

Video

Merle Robillard

ObserverDocs: Out of Syria

by Observer Staff

For nearly half a century, the Elnabrees family has fled one war after another: Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and, more recently, Syria. This year, they arrived as refugees in Canada, sponsored by relatives and United churches. Ayman Elshafiy, his wife, Sonia, their two daughters, his sister and mother, were among them.

Promotional Image

Faith

January 2017

Presbytery turns down bid to halt Vosper hearing

by Mike Milne

Society

June 2016

All the lonely people

by André Picard

An estimated six million Canadians live in isolation. Social researchers are now calling it a hidden epidemic.

Society

May 2016

Are vegans right?

by David Macfarlane

The writer is in the midst of a radical six-month change of diet. He’s discovering that no cheeseburger tastes as good as being ethical feels.

Society

January 2017

The new agrarians

by Lois Ross

In the next 15 years, almost half of Canadian farms will change hands. Meet seven millennials who view agriculture as a career — and moral calling.

Society

January 2017

From kennel to courtroom

by Kat Eschner

A legal bid to save 21 former fighting dogs from being euthanized is part of a growing movement to grant animals some of the same rights as humans

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.

Funding Acknowledgements

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Periodical Fund of the Department of Canadian Heritage.