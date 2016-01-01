UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

Sidebar: Responding to clergy burnout

By Denise Davy

Ethics

May 2017

Being asked to say grace when you’re out having a leisurely lunch is hardly a monumental job. But these types of small requests can constantly remind clergy that they are never truly away from their work.

“What happens in the ministry is that you live it 24 hours a day,” says Rev. Andrew Irvine, founder of the Toronto-based Centre for Clergy Care and Congregational Health.

That 24-7 aspect of being a minister is a key reason why the rates of depression are so high among clergy members. According to Irvine’s 2004 survey of clergy from six major Protestant denominations in Ontario, including the United Church, ministers were twice as likely to be diagnosed with clinical depression as the average Canadian, and more than half suffered from stress-related physical health problems.

The majority — 83 percent — saw ministry as a calling, but in practice, 91 percent said it felt more like a job.

The survey cited loneliness as a common problem, which comes as no surprise to Irvine. He watched his father, who was a minister, struggle with burnout. Seeing what his dad went through helped Irvine feel better prepared when he became a Presbyterian minister himself in the 1980s. But he says he hadn’t realized how widespread depression was among other clergy.

Rev. Andrew Irvine. Photo courtesy of Andrew Irvine
Rev. Andrew Irvine. Photo courtesy of Andrew Irvine

In 2006, Irvine launched the Centre for Clergy Care at Emmanuel College and Knox College (United Church and Presbyterian colleges, respectively, at the University of Toronto) to support the well-being of clergy. The centre offers retreats and workshops for ministers at different stages of their careers.

Many in the survey confessed they were often reluctant to reach out for help for fear of looking weak. Indeed, 80 percent said they felt guilty if people saw them taking time off.

Irvine believes recovery starts with moving past the old-school attitude that stress is all part of the job. “It’s a process of breaking down our own inner perspective of who we are and recognizing that to experience periods of loneliness and isolation and depression is not unique but very common because of the nature of the job.”

The United Church of Canada has been paying close attention to the well-being of ministry personnel for more than a decade. It’s currently introducing a program called United Fresh Start, designed to build stronger pastoral relationships between ministers and the congregation as a whole.

Rev. Alan Hall, the United Church’s executive officer for ministry and employment, says many workplace tools for addressing stress are not applicable to ministry personnel, who often work in isolation from colleagues. 

The United Fresh Start curriculum, which was adapted from a program developed by the Episcopal Church in the United States, includes more than 20 modules teaching various strategies for ministers and congregational leaders to work together effectively. Hall says Presbyteries in southern Alberta have been piloting the program with “very positive results” and that training is now being rolled out for interested Conferences.



Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Global famine in the Trump era

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Dearest Ones

by Observer Staff

Geneticist, activist and broadcaster David Suzuki offers words of wisdom to his grandchildren — and younger generations

Promotional Image

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Faith

January 2017

Presbytery turns down bid to halt Vosper hearing

by Mike Milne

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.