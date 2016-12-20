UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

Executive rejects bid to delay Vosper proceedings

By Mike Milne

Faith

November 2016

Was General Council general secretary Nora Sanders operating within her authority when she ruled that Rev. Gretta Vosper’s suitability for ministry could be determined by her current answers to ordination vows? 

At its fall meeting in Toronto, the Executive of General Council agreed that the question, posed by Wascana Presbytery and adopted by Saskatchewan Conference, had already been answered by the church’s judicial committee last year when it decided not to hear Vosper’s appeal of the ruling. The Executive also voted down motions proposing that it “consult widely within the United Church” about the ruling and postpone a formal hearing on Vosper’s fitness for ministry.
Vosper, the minister at West Hill United in Toronto, began publicly calling herself an atheist about three years ago. In 2015, Sanders ruled that Vosper’s current answers to ordination vows could be used to review her effectiveness in ministry. The United Church’s judicial committee, its highest quasi-legal body, refused to hear Vosper’s appeal of that ruling.

Toronto Conference’s Interview Committee conducted that review this past summer, and found Vosper “not suitable” to continue as a minister. In September, Toronto Conference’s sub-Executive asked the General Council for a formal hearing to determine, finally, whether Vosper will be placed on the Discontinued Service List (Disciplinary), effectively firing her.

The Wascana proposal, which might have derailed these proceedings, was largely ruled out of order. Staff theologian Rev. John Young said: “In determining that her [Vosper’s] request did not meet the grounds for an appeal, they [the judicial committee] concluded that the process did in fact fit in our polity.” 

Young told the Executive it would be acting beyond its powers if it determined Sanders’ ruling was beyond her authority. He said the Executive could decide to postpone Vosper’s hearing, but it was “something it ought not to do.” 

Meanwhile, Vosper’s supporters continue to speak out. Rev. Beverley Burlock, a retired minister from Port Mouton, N.S., informed media outlets in November that she was asking to be placed on the United Church discontinued service list to protest the church’s action against Vosper. And West Hill United’s website lists about three dozen letters of support — including an open letter to Sanders and Moderator Rt. Rev. Jordan Cantwell signed by 28 ministers, almost all from the Maritimes. 



Atheist minister Gretta Vosper receives a hug from Fran Ota, also a United Church minister, before the start of the Toronto Conference sub-Executive meeting, held on Sept. 15. Vosper’s lawyer, Julian Falconer, sits to her left. Photo by Hugh Wesley

Faith

November 2016

'Unsuitable'

Atheist minister Gretta Vosper is audacious, passionate and polarizing. She tested the limits of United Church tolerance and found little institutional appetite for her brand of unbelieving.

by Mike Milne

Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

The Presbyterian Record folds

Promotional Image

Video

Merle Robillard

ObserverDocs: Out of Syria

by Observer Staff

For nearly half a century, the Elnabrees family has fled one war after another: Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and, more recently, Syria. This year, they arrived as refugees in Canada, sponsored by relatives and United churches. Ayman Elshafiy, his wife, Sonia, their two daughters, his sister and mother, were among them.

Promotional Image

Faith

November 2016

Executive rejects bid to delay Vosper proceedings

by Mike Milne

Society

December 2016

A black and white problem

by Anthony Bailey

Canadians are deceiving themselves if they think racism is only an American affliction. A recent deadly police beating casts our own prejudice in stark relief.

Faith

December 2016

The Nativity re-imagined

by Trisha Elliott

Eight contemporary Canadian artists. Eight compelling views of Christmas.

Society

June 2016

All the lonely people

by André Picard

An estimated six million Canadians live in isolation. Social researchers are now calling it a hidden epidemic.

Society

May 2016

Are vegans right?

by David Macfarlane

The writer is in the midst of a radical six-month change of diet. He’s discovering that no cheeseburger tastes as good as being ethical feels.

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor (On Leave): Caley Moore
  • Associate Editor: Sheima Benembarek
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Intern: Elena Gritzan
  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Kirsten MacDonell
  • Circulation Assistant: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.

Funding Acknowledgements

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Periodical Fund of the Department of Canadian Heritage.