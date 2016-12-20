Holy doodles

Jennifer Aikman-Smith is drawn to worship. Literally.
Eight years ago, Aikman-Smith, who lives in Moncton, N.B., cracked open a sketchbook, poised her pen over the first blank page and began engaging in worship in a new way.
“I used to doodle in the tiny white spaces in the bulletin with the pencils that are always in the pews, if anyone said anything particularly meaningful that I wanted to chew on and think about through the week,” says the illustrator and elementary school teacher who attends Mount Royal United.
It wasn’t until the summer of 2008 when Aikman-Smith, 50, attended a conference for children’s books writers and illustrators in Los Angeles that she decided to fully embrace what had been her covert learning style since Grade 5.
That fall, then moderator Very Rev. David Giuliano visited the area, “so I brought a pen and notebook to church,” she remembers. “When he said, ‘The church can’t be all things to all people; that would be like a dog chasing 300 tennis balls at once,’ I just had to draw the dog and tennis balls,” she laughs. “That’s the moment I realized: this is how I need to take notes. . . . When I see that doodle or that sentence, it brings back the rest of the information said at the same time.”
Despite the negative connotations associated with doodling — you’re not paying attention, it’s a waste of time, it’s nonsense — research shows that doodling can help improve the process of learning and retaining information.
Jennifer Aikman-Smith’s notebook of doodles. Courtesy of Jennifer Aikman-Smith
In her TEDTalk, “Doodlers, unite!” Sunni Brown, the author of The Doodle
Revolution, calls doodling “an incredibly powerful tool.” Calling out
the cultural norm against doodling in situations in which we are
expected to learn something, Brown says, “People who doodle when they’re
exposed to verbal information retain [29 percent] more of that
information than their non-doodling counterparts.”
So all those sermons you can’t recall the gist of an hour after church finishes? Perhaps it’s not the minister’s fault!
Mary
MacLeod, a member of Trinity United in Oxford, N.S., was surprised by
what she discovered after she started doodling last spring as an
in-church experiment. “You really start to listen in a different way,”
says the retired teacher of the visually impaired. “Instead of listening
to phrases and lines, you actually start thinking in images.”
When
she compared doodling and listening to just listening, MacLeod realized
she missed what would come next if she was going back over words. “And
the drawing doesn’t distract from the listening,” she notes.
Having
recently earned an education degree, Aikman-Smith now refers to her
younger self as an “alternate learner” because in school, she used
doodles to anchor ideas to the page. “We had to copy down notes from an
overhead projector, and our teacher would supplement with other
information. I needed to draw little doodles to go along with that.”
She
says although doodling was considered disrespectful, she knew she
needed to draw to stay focused. Now, doodling enhances her worship
experience, and she finds inspiration in the sermon or the scriptures or
even a beautiful flower arrangement. “This makes worship more
interactive for me.”
According to Brown, doodling should be used
in all situations where information is dense and the need for processing
that information is high, like a classroom or a boardroom. “Because
doodling is so universally accessible and is not intimidating as an art
form, it can be leveraged as a portal through which we move people into
higher levels of visual literacy,” says Brown in her TEDTalk, which
first aired in 2011.
Brown could easily add “worship service” to
her list of appropriate doodling situations. Imagine being able to
remember not only what the minister said at the start of his or her
sermon, but also what was said in the middle and at the end — and be
able to mull it over several days later.
For Aikman-Smith,
“It’s become the way I worship. . . . Faith isn’t one hour on Sunday; it
should walk with you all week, as you think about it and mull it over.
“Doodling
is a way to bring the sacred and the peace and the holiness of that one
hour of worship with me on my journey,” she says. “It’s a form of
devotion.”
Sara Jewell is a writer in Port Howe, N.S.