UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Jennifer Aikman-Smith’s notebook of doodles. Courtesy of Jennifer Aikman-Smith

Holy doodles

Scribbling in church isn’t always rude. It could be the key to a deeper spiritual experience.

By Sara Jewell

Faith

December 2016

Jennifer Aikman-Smith is drawn to worship. Literally.

Eight years ago, Aikman-Smith, who lives in Moncton, N.B., cracked open a sketchbook, poised her pen over the first blank page and began engaging in worship in a new way.

“I used to doodle in the tiny white spaces in the bulletin with the pencils that are always in the pews, if anyone said anything particularly meaningful that I wanted to chew on and think about through the week,” says the illustrator and elementary school teacher who attends Mount Royal United.

It wasn’t until the summer of 2008 when Aikman-Smith, 50, attended a conference for children’s books writers and illustrators in Los Angeles that she decided to fully embrace what had been her covert learning style since Grade 5.

That fall, then moderator Very Rev. David Giuliano visited the area, “so I brought a pen and notebook to church,” she remembers. “When he said, ‘The church can’t be all things to all people; that would be like a dog chasing 300 tennis balls at once,’  I just had to draw the dog and tennis balls,” she laughs. “That’s the moment I realized: this is how I need to take notes. . . . When I see that doodle or that sentence, it brings back the rest of the information said at the same time.”

Despite the negative connotations associated with doodling — you’re not paying attention, it’s a waste of time, it’s nonsense — research shows that doodling can help improve the process of learning and retaining information.

Jennifer Aikman-Smith’s notebook of doodles. Courtesy of Jennifer Aikman-Smith
Jennifer Aikman-Smith’s notebook of doodles. Courtesy of Jennifer Aikman-Smith

In her TEDTalk, “Doodlers, unite!” Sunni Brown, the author of The Doodle Revolution, calls doodling “an incredibly powerful tool.” Calling out the cultural norm against doodling in situations in which we are expected to learn something, Brown says, “People who doodle when they’re exposed to verbal information retain [29 percent] more of that information than their non-doodling counterparts.”

So all those sermons you can’t recall the gist of an hour after church finishes? Perhaps it’s not the minister’s fault!

Mary MacLeod, a member of Trinity United in Oxford, N.S., was surprised by what she discovered after she started doodling last spring as an in-church experiment. “You really start to listen in a different way,” says the retired teacher of the visually impaired. “Instead of listening to phrases and lines, you actually start thinking in images.”

When she compared doodling and listening to just listening, MacLeod realized she missed what would come next if she was going back over words. “And the drawing doesn’t distract from the listening,” she notes.

Having recently earned an education degree, Aikman-Smith now refers to her younger self as an “alternate learner” because in school, she used doodles to anchor ideas to the page. “We had to copy down notes from an overhead projector, and our teacher would supplement with other information. I needed to draw little doodles to go along with that.”

She says although doodling was considered disrespectful, she knew she needed to draw to stay focused. Now, doodling enhances her worship experience, and she finds inspiration in the sermon or the scriptures or even a beautiful flower arrangement. “This makes worship more interactive for me.”

According to Brown, doodling should be used in all situations where information is dense and the need for processing that information is high, like a classroom or a boardroom. “Because doodling is so universally accessible and is not intimidating as an art form, it can be leveraged as a portal through which we move people into higher levels of visual literacy,” says Brown in her TEDTalk, which first aired in 2011.

Brown could easily add “worship service” to her list of appropriate doodling situations. Imagine being able to remember not only what the minister said at the start of his or her sermon, but also what was said in the middle and at the end — and be able to mull it over several days later.

For Aikman-Smith, “It’s become the way I worship. . . . Faith isn’t one hour on Sunday; it should walk with you all week, as you think about it and mull it over.

“Doodling is a way to bring the sacred and the peace and the holiness of that one hour of worship with me on my journey,” she says. “It’s a form of devotion.”

Sara Jewell is a writer in Port Howe, N.S.



Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

The Presbyterian Record folds

Promotional Image

Video

Merle Robillard

ObserverDocs: Out of Syria

by Observer Staff

For nearly half a century, the Elnabrees family has fled one war after another: Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and, more recently, Syria. This year, they arrived as refugees in Canada, sponsored by relatives and United churches. Ayman Elshafiy, his wife, Sonia, their two daughters, his sister and mother, were among them.

Promotional Image

Faith

November 2016

Executive rejects bid to delay Vosper proceedings

by Mike Milne

Society

December 2016

A black and white problem

by Anthony Bailey

Canadians are deceiving themselves if they think racism is only an American affliction. A recent deadly police beating casts our own prejudice in stark relief.

Faith

December 2016

The Nativity re-imagined

by Trisha Elliott

Eight contemporary Canadian artists. Eight compelling views of Christmas.

Society

June 2016

All the lonely people

by André Picard

An estimated six million Canadians live in isolation. Social researchers are now calling it a hidden epidemic.

Society

May 2016

Are vegans right?

by David Macfarlane

The writer is in the midst of a radical six-month change of diet. He’s discovering that no cheeseburger tastes as good as being ethical feels.

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor (On Leave): Caley Moore
  • Associate Editor: Sheima Benembarek
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Intern: Elena Gritzan
  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Kirsten MacDonell
  • Circulation Assistant: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.

Funding Acknowledgements

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Periodical Fund of the Department of Canadian Heritage.