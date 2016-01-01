Old library, new look

A Canadian architect





Morocco’s Ministry of Culture, equipped with a grant from Kuwait’s Arab Bank, selected Toronto-based architect Aziza Chaouni to restore the library. Chaouni, a native of Fez and an associate professor of architecture at the University of Toronto, was disheartened at the library’s condition upon her first assessment visit in 2012. She told TED.com, “In rooms containing precious manuscripts dating back to the seventh century, the temperature and moisture were uncontrolled, and there were cracks in the ceiling.” The renovation includes a new space where manuscripts are exhibited and a museum where the history of the Al-Qarawiyyin complex is showcased.





Open to the public





Restoring a library that has fostered some of the Muslim world’s most influential thinkers is an achievement for Chaouni and a gift to the Moroccan people. While scholars have always had unrestricted access to the library, it is only after the renovation that it will be open to the public. Says Chaouni, “Both Moroccans and foreign visitors will get to glimpse, for the first time, some of the library’s amazing and unique manuscripts, as well as enjoy its architecture.”