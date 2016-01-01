UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Dave Quinn, wildlife biologist and anti-Jumbo resort activist. Photo courtesy of Bruce Kirkby

‘Grizzlies not gondolas’

By Pieta Woolley

Faith

April 2017

In Jumbo Wild (2015), an hour-long documentary that details the first 24 years of scientific and community resistance to the Jumbo Glacier Resort, wildlife biologist Dave Quinn is shown confronting French investors visiting Qat’muk in 2012. The night before the investors were set to arrive, he and a group of local outdoor types snowmobiled 55 kilometres into the mountain range and used food colouring to write huge protest slogans in the snow: “Grizzlies not gondolas!”

On a snowy day this past January, he met me for tea in Kimberley, B.C., on his way to ski the local hill with his young family. Quinn grew up nearby, attending Sunday school and youth group at Cranbrook United. Now, the lanky scientist says he finds his “church” skiing and hiking in nature, particularly in the silence of the backcountry — including at Qat’muk.


As a child, he recalls, forestry was king. Kimberley was one of the world’s biggest producers of lead-zinc ores. As resource jobs left, the B.C. government sought to replace them with ski tourism. Within a five-hour drive, he says, 19 ski areas have opened up over the past two decades. The jobs are seasonal and don’t pay what a tree faller or miner made. Housing prices shot up with international investment. The sharp decrease in affordability has strained existing services. He’s not against skiing, obviously. For Quinn, the region is just at capacity, and the wilderness that’s left is worth protecting.

“This is development in the European model,” he says, referring to the proposed Jumbo Glacier Resort. “In Europe, there are lifts to every peak, with way higher population and land-use densities. But you will not see wolverines, lynxes or grizzlies.”

For wildlife migration, Quinn posits that the Purcells are “continentally significant.” That argument hasn’t stopped the resort from passing its environmental assessments. Perhaps religion will succeed where animal protection has failed. 



Author's photo
Pieta Woolley is a writer in Powell River, B.C.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

The test of a lifetime

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Dearest Ones

by Observer Staff

Geneticist, activist and broadcaster David Suzuki offers words of wisdom for his grandchildren — and younger generations

Promotional Image

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Faith

January 2017

Presbytery turns down bid to halt Vosper hearing

by Mike Milne

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.