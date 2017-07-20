2016 Press Awards

National Magazine Awards
• “The Fighter
,” by Richard Wright, March 2016: Honourable Mentions, Long-Form Feature and ProfileAmnesty International Canada Media Awards
• “Hell and High Water
,” by Josiah Neufeld, April 2016: First Place, Local/Alternative PrintNorth American Travel Journalists Association
• “The Holland I Never Knew
,” by Anne Bokma, March 2016: Silver, Special Form Travel; Finalist, Destination Travel (International Magazine)Travel Media Association of Canada
• “The Town That Paranoia Built
,” by Anne Bokma, October 2015: First Prize, Cultural/Historical FeatureAssociated Church Press (Total 20 Awards)
• “Atheist Minister Controversy,” by Mike Milne: Award of Excellence, In-Depth Coverage
• “Are Vegans Right
?” by David Macfarlane, May 2016: Award of Excellence, Personal Experience
• Observations, by David Wilson: Award of Excellence, Column
• Letters, edited by Patricia Clarke: Award of Excellence, Letters to the Editor
• “Interlove
,” text and photos by Colin Boyd Shafer, February 2016: Award of Excellence, Photo Essay
• “Walrus Talks Spirituality
,” by Sharon Doran, promotion, and Dayo Kefentse, publicist: Award of Excellence, Public Relations and MarketingCanadian Church Press Awards 2017
• The United Church Observer Magazine: First Place, General Excellence
• “Unsuitable
,” by Mike Milne, November 2016: First Place, In-depth Treatment
• “My beef with veganism
,” by David Wilson, May 2016: First Place, From the Editor
• “The Fighter
,” by Richard Wright, March 2016: First Place, Biographical Profile
• “Unsuitable
,” by Hugh Wesley, November 2016: First Place, News Photo
• “Interlove
,” by Ross Woolford, February 2016: First Place, Feature Layout & Design
• “Hell and High Water
,” by Josiah Neufeld, April 2016: The A.C. Forrest Memorial Award
• “Camino de Cancer
,” by David Giuliano: First Place, Blog
• “Out of Syria
,” by Kevin Spurgaitis and Merle Robillard, May 2016: First Place, Multimedia
• www.ucobserver.org
, by Kevin Spurgaitis, Susan Docker and Mike Custode: First Place, Publication Website
• www.ucobserver.org
, by Kevin Spurgaitis, Susan Docker and Mike Custode: First Place, General Excellence Web DesignCongratulations to all the winning contributors!
Keep it free!
If you enjoy reading our online stories about ethical living, justice and faith, please make a donation to the Friends of The Observer Fund. Supporting our award-winning journalism will help you and others to continue to access ucobserver.org for free in the months to come.
Donate today