2016 Press Awards

Six different organizations have honoured The United Church Observer with awards for editorial excellence this year. Here are some of the highlights.

By Observer Staff

Faith

July 2017

National Magazine Awards

• “The Fighter,” by Richard Wright, March 2016: Honourable Mentions, Long-Form Feature and Profile


Amnesty International Canada Media Awards

• “Hell and High Water,” by Josiah Neufeld, April 2016: First Place, Local/Alternative Print


North American Travel Journalists Association

• “The Holland I Never Knew,” by Anne Bokma, March 2016: Silver, Special Form Travel; Finalist, Destination Travel (International Magazine)


Travel Media Association of Canada

• “The Town That Paranoia Built,” by Anne Bokma, October 2015: First Prize, Cultural/Historical Feature


Associated Church Press (Total 20 Awards)

• “Atheist Minister Controversy,” by Mike Milne: Award of Excellence, In-Depth Coverage

• “Are Vegans Right?” by David Macfarlane, May 2016: Award of Excellence, Personal Experience

• Observations, by David Wilson: Award of Excellence, Column

• Letters, edited by Patricia Clarke: Award of Excellence, Letters to the Editor

• “Interlove,” text and photos by Colin Boyd Shafer, February 2016: Award of Excellence, Photo Essay

• “Walrus Talks Spirituality,” by Sharon Doran, promotion, and Dayo Kefentse, publicist: Award of Excellence, Public Relations and Marketing


Canadian Church Press Awards 2017

• The United Church Observer Magazine: First Place, General Excellence

• “Unsuitable,” by Mike Milne, November 2016: First Place, In-depth Treatment

• “My beef with veganism,” by David Wilson, May 2016: First Place, From the Editor

• “The Fighter,” by Richard Wright, March 2016: First Place, Biographical Profile

• “Unsuitable,” by Hugh Wesley, November 2016: First Place, News Photo

• “Interlove,” by Ross Woolford, February 2016: First Place, Feature Layout & Design

• “Hell and High Water,” by Josiah Neufeld, April 2016: The A.C. Forrest Memorial Award

• “Camino de Cancer,” by David Giuliano: First Place, Blog

• “Out of Syria,” by Kevin Spurgaitis and Merle Robillard, May 2016: First Place, Multimedia

• www.ucobserver.org, by Kevin Spurgaitis, Susan Docker and Mike Custode: First Place, Publication Website

• www.ucobserver.org, by Kevin Spurgaitis, Susan Docker and Mike Custode: First Place, General Excellence Web Design


Congratulations to all the winning contributors!



Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Harry Wilson, Irish immigrant

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Stolen Mother

by Observer Staff

The daughter and adoptive mother of one of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women share their story

Promotional Image

Justice

May 2017

Stolen mothers

by Kristy Woudstra

Almost 90 percent of Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women were parents. With the national inquiry hearings set to begin, we talk to five daughters who were left behind.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Promotional Image
