UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Residential school survivor Geraldine Robertson in a frame from the documentary 'We Are Still Here.' Courtesy of Dwayne Cloes

Roads to reconciliation

A United Church-funded documentary preserves the difficult memories of residential school survivors

By Nicole Laidler

Faith

November 2017

Geraldine Robertson was 11 years old when her father died and her mother was hospitalized with tuberculosis. Shortly after, a government agent collected Robertson and her two younger sisters from Aamjiwnaang First Nation in Sarnia, Ont., and put them on a train to Brantford, Ont. That was the beginning of Robertson’s experience at the Mohawk Institute Residential School.

Almost 70 years later, she and two other residential school survivors — Sylvia Deleary and Susie Jones, both of Bjekwanong First Nation on Walpole Island, Ont. — share their memories in We Are Still Here, a new documentary produced by the right relations group of Lambton Presbytery and paid for through a grant from the United Church’s Justice and Reconciliation Fund, with matching funds from London Conference and Aamjiwnaang First Nation.

“Relatives started asking me questions about what life was like at the schools,” Robertson says. Many had parents who had been raised in the residential school system and came looking for answers about their own upbringing. “In order for the second generation to find forgiveness and peace in their hearts with how they had been raised, I thought they should know what had taken place at the schools, how their parents as children had been raised at these schools, and how abusive it was.”


Robertson credits Rev. Matthew Stevens, her minister at St. Clair United in Sarnia, with encouraging her to share her memories with churches, schools and other community groups. She served on the United Church’s national committee on Indigenous justice and residential schools and on London Conference’s living into right relations committee.

This year, Robertson was nominated for the Order of Ontario in recognition of her long-standing dedication to exposing the truth about Canada’s residential school system.

“Those of us who are survivors are getting older,” Robertson notes. “We felt filming our stories was something important that needed to be done.”

Last year, the London Conference right relations committee hired Sarnia filmmaker Dwayne Cloes to help preserve the women’s stories. Cloes spent three months taping interviews and editing hours of film into a 40-minute documentary.

After an emotional private screening for friends and family at Walpole Island, We Are Still Here debuted to a packed theatre at the Sarnia public library in February. Since then, interest in the documentary has grown. “It’s pretty much been one screening a week,” Cloes says.

The film is often met with tears and disbelief, he adds. “And at almost every screening, a First Nations person will stand up and say, ‘I was at a residential school, and I’ve never talked about it.’”

We Are Still Here is available on YouTube, as is a 17-minute version of the documentary. “I tried to create a film that can be screened in schools,” Cloes explains. “Those are the young people we need to reach.”

Robertson echoes his sentiment. “We need to teach the children the truth about residential schools, across Canada and in our own communities,” she says. “If you want to find true healing, you do need to face your demons.”

Nicole Laidler is a freelance writer in London, Ont.



Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Outrage is the new normal

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Stolen Mother

by Observer Staff

The daughter and adoptive mother of one of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women share their story

Promotional Image

Society

July 2017

From far and wide

by Various Writers

Meet 11 immigrants who are putting down new roots

World

June 2017

A suitcase for Cuba

by Christopher Levan

You’ll find more than giveaway toiletries and hand-me-downs in the writer's luggage. Each carefully chosen gift offers a glimpse into the lives of Cubans today.

Justice

June 2017

Undocumented

by Kristy Woudstra

Up to half a million people are living in Canada without official status. The ‘sanctuary city’ movement is growing, but the fear of deportation persists.

World

June 2017

Resisting genocide

by Sally Armstrong

In August 2014, ISIS attacked Iraq’s Yazidis, slaughtering thousands and forcing women and girls into sexual slavery. Today, the survivors are fighting for their ancient way of life.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.