Activist politician returns to pulpit

Rev. Cheri DiNovo, an NDP member of the Ontario legislature, often said she would go back to pastoral ministry when the time was right.
That time has come. On Jan. 1, DiNovo will begin ministering to Trinity-St. Paul’s United Church and Centre for Faith, Justice and the Arts in Toronto.
After 11 years in politics, she says, “I’ve accomplished what I set out to accomplish.” That includes increasing the minimum wage, ensuring equal rights for LGBTQ people and giving voice to the voiceless. Those were her goals when she left the Emmanuel-Howard Park United congregation in Toronto in 2006, where her radical ideas and outgoing personality tripled attendance over eight years.
