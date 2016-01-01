UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Photo courtesy of Gary Burrill

Verbatim

‘Both politics and church bring people together’

By Jon Tattrie

Faith

December 2017

Rev. Gary Burrill was elected the leader of Nova Scotia’s New Democratic Party in 2016. Before politics, he served the Upper Musquodoboit pastoral charge and helped establish United Heritage Church in Sydney, N.S. He spoke with Jon Tattrie.

On being the son of a minister: My father, Fred Burrill, was an outstanding preacher. I was brought up listening to preaching. My father devoted himself to the discipline of the preached word all his life. I would be very happy to be a quarter as effective [at preaching] as my father was. He had absolute, unremitting, compelling sincerity of conviction.

On our true purpose: I’ve been a Christian socialist all my adult life. I am deeply persuaded. My mind is configured around the truth of the central idea of the New Testament: that when social arrangements are based on greater levels of sharing, this is in line with the purposes of the Creator. When social arrangements are based on greater levels of greed, this is anathema to the purposes of
the Creator.

Our purpose in the world is to align ourselves with the purposes of the Creator, which is to move to greater levels of sharing, co-operation and fairness.

On what all ministers should learn: If I was ever going to be in charge of a theological school, there would be two compulsory courses: how to chord a keyboard and how to chord a guitar. I think in organizing churches, there are few things more useful and effective in building a community than music. This has certainly been true for me in my pastoral ministry.

On similarities between church and state: The pastoral ministry and social democratic political work are a lot more similar than you might think. At its core, giving leadership to a church congregation is bringing people together into a stronger focus on their common purpose. Well, that’s also what political work is.

A political party is an organization of people who share a deep abiding sense of the direction that our society urgently needs to go in, so we bring together our efforts on the basis of our common beliefs. Lots of people say, when I finish speaking at meetings for our party, “Will somebody pass the plate? The sermon’s over!”

On preaching versus politicking: As a [university] lecturer, I typically had 80 minutes to figure out what I was going to do. When I first went into preaching, I thought, “How can I possibly begin, develop and complete a thought in 20 minutes?” Now I’m in the world where it has to be done in 20 seconds, and I try my best to learn it! 

This interview has been condensed and edited.




Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

A perfect send-off

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: A Tale of Two Cancers

by Observer Staff

Catherine Gordon's October 2017 feature for The Observer, 'A tale of two cancers,' recently caught the eye of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and his Washington, D.C.-based team, and inspired a short documentary. Gordon talks about the experience of writing the article and participating in the film.

Promotional Image

Society

November 2017

Trump country

by David Macfarlane

A northern Alabama county voted almost unanimously for Donald Trump in 2016. One year later, the writer, together with photographer Nigel Dickson, travels there to try to understand why.

Faith

November 2017

Involuntary pilgrim

by David Giuliano

The return of a tumour sets David Giuliano on a path he calls his ‘Camino de Cancer’

Faith

October 2017

A tale of two cancers

by Catherine Gordon

One year after the writer discovered she had breast cancer, her sister in California received the same diagnosis. They both recovered, but their experiences were worlds apart.

Society

November 2017

Trump country

by David Macfarlane

A northern Alabama county voted almost unanimously for Donald Trump in 2016. One year later, the writer, together with photographer Nigel Dickson, travels there to try to understand why.

Faith

November 2017

Involuntary pilgrim

by David Giuliano

The return of a tumour sets David Giuliano on a path he calls his ‘Camino de Cancer’

Faith

November 2017

Grey matter

by Trisha Elliott

Is consciousness just a function of the brain — or something more?

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.