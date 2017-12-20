UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
iStock.com/Anetlanda

One resolution you should actually keep

Ring in the New Year by tuning out your inner critic

By Kristy Woudstra

Faith

January 2018

“You really need to look after this.” Our family doctor casually tossed that at me with a look that I interpreted as disapproval. She was in the midst of treating some warts on the bottom of my 12-year-old’s foot with liquid nitrogen. And that one phrase was all it took to unleash my inner critic.

I imagine the gadfly who lives in my head looks and sounds like Cruella de Vil, the fur-obsessed villain in 101 Dalmatians. Sly and sinister, she lurks in the shadows waiting for any opportunity to hiss another insult in my ear. Her sole purpose is to remind me that I’m a hopeless loser and a fake.

“You’re so neglectful,” she sneered at me that day in the doctor’s office. “How could you forget to deal with warts?” As my chest clenched with mounting anxiety, my relentless inner critic pressed on: “The doctor agrees. In fact, she doesn’t even like you.” Then she hurled the clincher: “Face it, you’re a terrible mother.”

Sure, concluding I’m an unfit parent for not picking up Compound W is completely irrational. But these death spirals of self-criticism have plagued me my entire life. The constant judgment is exhausting, and to be honest, I’m sick of being so hard on myself.

So in 2018, I’d like to ditch my inner critic for good. Turns out there’s an entire school of thought called “self-compassion” to help me realize this New Year’s resolution. I asked some experts for surefire tips to get started.

1. Identify the source. Sadly, some people’s inner critics (a.k.a. negative core belief systems) are the result of being raised in an abusive home where they felt they were never good enough. Others might be contending with good old-fashioned Christian guilt thanks to hearing about sin from the pulpit every Sunday. As adults, we may continue to view ourselves harshly.

But many of us are self-critical simply because of societal pressures to have our lives all together — or at least to look like we do. “You walk around, putting on an outside face that shows perfection, and you know inside that you’re not [perfect],” says Patricia Baigent, the co-founder of Mindful Self-Compassion.ca. “You’re always going to be critical of that difference.”

2. Recognize that most inner critics actually want to help. Maybe our critic is trying to motivate us to get up in the morning to work out. Or perhaps it wants us to apply for a new job. Whatever the goal, it uses fear tactics to spur us on because it thinks we’ll never accomplish anything if we’re nice to ourselves. However, self-recrimination actually causes isolation, anxiety and depression in the long run. “If a child is struggling in math and comes home with an F on a test, would you say, ‘You are so stupid. You are not going to get it’? You would never do that, and yet we do that to ourselves,” says Baigent, who is based in Woodstock, Ont.

3. Take a deep breath. When our inner critics start whispering toxic thoughts, the resulting anxiety can cause overwhelming feelings of panic even before we realize what’s happening. Therapist Leanne Cameron of Coldbrook, N.S., recommends stopping, closing our eyes, taking deep breaths and simply repeating the words, “I’m safe; this is just my anxiety. I’m safe.”

In whatever way we’re comfortable — out loud, in our heads or through writing — we need to address that harsh inner voice. “I acknowledge the critic by listening to what it has to say with an attitude of curiosity,” Kristen Swanson, who runs Green Thoughts: A Mindful Awareness Project in Toronto, says in an email. “Then I speak directly to the critic in a kind, yet assertive way: ‘Listen, I know you’re worried about me, but the way you’re speaking to me is making the situation worse. Kindness and understanding would be more helpful.’” 

4. Do the three-step. After addressing her inner critic, Swanson will reflect on the fact that she’s struggling with self-judgment and that “this is really hard right now.” This is one element of a three-part approach recommended by Kristin Neff, a University of Texas professor who is a pioneer in the field of self-compassion.

The second step is realizing that pretty much everyone on the planet deals with self-judgment and feels like a failure at times. “This common humanity is so important to see,” says Lynette Monteiro, co-founder and training director of the Ottawa Mindfulness Clinic. “I’m not the only one afraid of making a fool of myself. I’m not the only one who has burned a recipe or flunked an exam.”

Then we need to talk to ourselves in the same manner as we would speak to someone we love. Baigent suggests reflecting, “What do I need to help myself? If I want to get over this hurdle in my life, I need to be kinder to myself.” She goes back to the example of the kid with the bad math mark. A compassionate parent wouldn’t berate her child, nor would she tell him to just quit the class altogether. Rather, she would offer something constructive, like working with a tutor or studying with a friend.

5. Look for evidence. Listing facts that contradict our inner critic’s accusations is a great way to combat irrational thinking. For example, when it says we haven’t done anything with our lives, we can start a mental checklist of our accomplishments. If it claims no one likes us, we can remind ourselves of friends, family, neighbours and colleagues who value us.

6. Practise, practise, practise. We can’t expect to get rid of our inner critics overnight. In fact, that sneaky voice may never go away entirely. After all, it has been reprimanding us our entire lives. “I have a few years’ experience now at trying to be kinder,” says Baigent, who also works for the Canadian Mental Health Association. “So I’m [making] new neural pathways. . . . It is a lot of work, and it is slow.”

Rewiring our brains requires us to focus on the positive whenever possible, not just when we’re facing down our inner critic. People of faith can regularly remind themselves that God loves them just as they are. Another good habit is to run through everything you’re thankful for, no matter how small, whenever you wake up, meditate, write in your journal or pray. “If your goal was to lift 100 pounds, you couldn’t just go into the gym and do it,” says Cameron on practising a positive outlook. “You have to go slowly, have patience with yourself, be consistent and keep going. And one day, you just do it.”

7. Reap the rewards. While dealing with our inner critic is a long process, we’ll notice changes from the get-go. For one, being self-compassionate allows us to be kinder to and more forgiving of others. “If you’re holding yourself to those perfectionist standards, you’re also holding other people there, which is not fair,” explains Baigent. “No one is perfect. We’re all basically a mess trying to get through our lives. We’re just human beings trying to figure it all out. All of us.” 



Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Announcement

New Observer editor and CEO, Jocelyn Bell. Photo by Lindsay Palmer

New editor named

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations

by Jocelyn Bell

We’ll miss you, David Wilson

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: My Year of Living Spiritually

by Observer Staff

Anne Bokma left the Dutch Reformed Church as a young adult and eventually became a member of the United Church and then the Unitarian Universalists. Having long explored the "spiritual but not religious" demographic as a writer, she decided to immerse herself in practices — like hiring a soul coach, secular choir-singing and forest bathing — for 12 months to find both enlightenment and entertainment.

Promotional Image

Society

November 2017

Trump country

by David Macfarlane

A northern Alabama county voted almost unanimously for Donald Trump in 2016. One year later, the writer, together with photographer Nigel Dickson, travels there to try to understand why.

Faith

November 2017

Involuntary pilgrim

by David Giuliano

The return of a tumour sets David Giuliano on a path he calls his ‘Camino de Cancer’

Faith

October 2017

A tale of two cancers

by Catherine Gordon

One year after the writer discovered she had breast cancer, her sister in California received the same diagnosis. They both recovered, but their experiences were worlds apart.

Society

November 2017

Trump country

by David Macfarlane

A northern Alabama county voted almost unanimously for Donald Trump in 2016. One year later, the writer, together with photographer Nigel Dickson, travels there to try to understand why.

Faith

November 2017

Involuntary pilgrim

by David Giuliano

The return of a tumour sets David Giuliano on a path he calls his ‘Camino de Cancer’

Faith

November 2017

Grey matter

by Trisha Elliott

Is consciousness just a function of the brain — or something more?

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.