When I went to Walden Pond to learn about a very famous dead writer, I didn’t expect to meet a very famous living musician. Don Henley, member of the Eagles, is at the park for the opening of its new multimillion-dollar visitor centre.



When he first read Walden in university in 1969, Henley thought the pond was a mythic location, not a real place. “I started reading [Henry David] Thoreau for spiritual sustenance because I wasn’t getting that at the southern Baptist church,” the Texas-born singer tells The Observer. “That’s when I became an environmentalist.”



It wasn’t until 20 years later that Henley first set eyes on the pond itself. In 1990, he founded the Walden Woods Project to protect Thoreau’s beloved landscape from encroaching commercial development. The organization has since raised some $30 million to buy and preserve the land around the pond. “Thoreau wrote that every town should have a public park. That’s why this is considered the birthplace of the conservation movement,” says Henley. “The world is full of such places that matter to us. By protecting our Waldens, we move a step closer to protecting the planet.”







Anne Bokma is a Hamilton-based journalist. Her column, "Spiritual But Secular," appears monthly in The Observer.