Church counts ‘hidden homeless’ in Belleville, Ont.

Bridge Street United has found a new way to address homelessness in its city.

By Kate Spencer

Faith

March 2018

Bridge Street United in Belleville, Ont., is conducting a survey to count the area’s homeless population. Previously, Ontario’s Hastings County used data from the Canadian Red Cross. This new survey will be broader, by including the “hidden homeless” — people who have temporary accommodations but no guarantee of continued residency or prospects for permanent housing.

It’s a pressing issue: last August, the Poverty Roundtable of Hastings and Prince Edward counties declared a housing crisis in the area. Having an accurate count can improve a community’s response to the issue, by informing service delivery and policy development. It also provides a baseline for measuring progress.

For more than 20 years, Bridge Street United’s food ministry has helped feed Belleville’s food-insecure population. Last year, it served 14,500 meals. Conducting the survey was a natural progression, says Steven van de Hoef, the food ministry’s staff  co-ordinator.

“[Our church] combines direct charitable action, such as serving meals, with attention and advocacy to address the systemic causes of poverty, food insecurity and homelessness” he says.

The church was responsible for all aspects of plan- ning and implementing the Homelessness in Belleville survey, which was funded by Canada’s Homelessness Partnering Strategy program. Data collection was completed in January, and results will be ready to share in the coming months.

As a next step, the church is working with the Community Development Council of Quinte to conduct a broader survey in April.


One of the daughters of the Salvadoran mom who was denied refugee status in Canada. Photo by Chris Helgren/REUTERS

Faith

February 2018

Churches challenge refugee policy

by Sheima Benembarek

Society

Senator Murray Sinclair, who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), gives the keynote address at the 2015 Shingwauk Gathering. Photo by Archkris/Wikimedia Commons

Every Canadian needs to read Senator Murray Sinclair's response to Boushie verdict

by Kristy Woudstra

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: Can spirituality be linked to land?

by Jocelyn Bell

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: My Year of Living Spiritually

by Observer Staff

Anne Bokma left the Dutch Reformed Church as a young adult and eventually became a member of the United Church and then the Unitarian Universalists. Having long explored the "spiritual but not religious" demographic as a writer, she decided to immerse herself in practices — like hiring a soul coach, secular choir-singing and forest bathing — for 12 months to find both enlightenment and entertainment.

Promotional Image

Faith

January 2018

Society

January 2018

Faith

January 2018

Society

January 2018

The good death

by Pieta Woolley

Anglican professor Donald Grayston made dying in peace a lifetime project. His example is inspiring others to plan a meaningful exit.

Faith

January 2018

In the beginning

by Alanna Mitchell

The award-winning science writer travels to northern Australia to explore the world's oldest creation story

Faith

January 2018

Me, Dad and the Almighty

by Anne Bayin

A preacher’s kid pretended to be a devout daughter, but secretly she felt lost in a wilderness of doubt.

Promotional Image
