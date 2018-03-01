UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Noelle Boughton (left) with her brother, Randy, before his transplant.

How a medical miracle gave this writer a new perspective on Easter

Noelle Boughton has a new perspective on faith's greatest miracle — thanks to the medical miracle that resurrected her younger brother.

By Noelle Boughton

Faith

March 2018

In February 2017, my younger brother, Randy, was diagnosed with an aggressive leukemia. We had to find a stem cell donor, soon, or he’d die.

It took several medical assessments and weeks of waiting for results before I was deemed a match. I hoped we could do the transplant immediately, but Randy’s doctor insisted he complete his chemotherapy first. The treatments were torturing him. His injection sites were not healing. He was often too weak to walk. He was dying.

In May, we finally heard that we could proceed. I finished a battery of tests to ensure that I was fit to donate, then on June 19, I flew from Toronto to Calgary to finish the pre-screening. Five days later, I began daily injections to make my body grow extra stem cells that the clinic could harvest. Randy was admitted to hospital, stepping up his chemical cocktail intake. Sometimes he’d hallucinate. More often, he waited listlessly.

Given my research, I expected to be in pain. But it wasn’t as bad as I’d feared, and my daily blood tests showed the cells multiplying. It was working. The night before I donated, I felt pregnant with stem cells. Finally, on June 28, I spent more than seven hours lying in Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre, donating a bag of stem cells separated from my blood. The next morning, a nurse infused my brother by an IV drip, and we resumed waiting.

Over the next 12 days, the staff members adjusted Randy’s drugs to hold my stem cells at bay while they killed his immune system to replace it with mine. Finally, after flirting with death and losing 50 pounds, Randy’s stem cell count started climbing. We could finally hope he would live.

Participating in this modern miracle changed my perspective on the Easter resurrection. I see three parallels.

The first is waiting. Jesus knew what he was getting into even before the Passion story began, but he had to wait for each step to unfold. Palm Sunday. Judas’s betrayal. The trial. Peter’s denial. Even death — and resurrection. It was not to be hurried. Like Randy’s, Jesus’ story kept easing to conclusion.

Next, there were trials. As with my brother, Jesus was constantly tested as he marched toward death. Disciples disappointed him at Gethsemane. He was beaten after his arrest, then had to carry his cross to Golgotha.

Finally, there was hope. Whether you interpret scripture literally or metaphorically, the Easter story invites us to look beyond the waiting and trials that comprise our lives and faith — and to hope that resurrection is possible. That’s what I reaped from my brother’s story, too: hope that he would not only live, but return to a full life.

This trinity — waiting, trials and hope — is the core of our faith. We are constantly called to believe in something beyond ourselves that renews life and opens us up to all of the possibilities of what it means to be fully alive.

Easter is poignant for me this year. Christ will die and rise again, but so has my brother. He is underweight, but home and healing, and hoping to soon resurrect his full life.


Anne Bokma%

My Year of Living Spiritually

December 2017

Is gratitude the ultimate spiritual practice?

‘In place of the awkward prayer, I try to say thanks just a little more’

by Anne Bokma

Noelle Boughton is a Toronto writer and editor.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Society

Senator Murray Sinclair, who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), gives the keynote address at the 2015 Shingwauk Gathering. Photo by Archkris/Wikimedia Commons

Every Canadian needs to read Senator Murray Sinclair's response to Boushie verdict

by Kristy Woudstra

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: Can spirituality be linked to land?

by Jocelyn Bell

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed autism spectrum disorder. The 28-year-old also has a unique musical ability, serving as a United Church music director, and performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Faith

January 2018

In the beginning

by Alanna Mitchell

The award-winning science writer travels to northern Australia to explore the world's oldest creation story

Society

January 2018

The good death

by Pieta Woolley

Anglican professor Donald Grayston made dying in peace a lifetime project. His example is inspiring others to plan a meaningful exit.

Faith

January 2018

Me, Dad and the Almighty

by Anne Bayin

A preacher’s kid pretended to be a devout daughter, but secretly she felt lost in a wilderness of doubt.

Society

January 2018

The good death

by Pieta Woolley

Anglican professor Donald Grayston made dying in peace a lifetime project. His example is inspiring others to plan a meaningful exit.

Faith

January 2018

In the beginning

by Alanna Mitchell

The award-winning science writer travels to northern Australia to explore the world's oldest creation story

Faith

January 2018

Me, Dad and the Almighty

by Anne Bayin

A preacher’s kid pretended to be a devout daughter, but secretly she felt lost in a wilderness of doubt.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.