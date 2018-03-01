UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Only Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador remain within their former Conference boundaries.

United Church of Canada proposes new regional boundaries

The UCC has mapped out new regions.

By Mike Milne

Faith

March 2018

Editor's note: At the end of February, the Boundaries Commission released its final report with 16 new regional councils. You can read the report here

A key element of the restructured United Church of Canada took clearer shape in mid-January, when General Council’s boundaries commission released its interim report. Complete with maps locating current pastoral charges, it sketches out 17 new regions to replace Conferences and Presbyteries.

Only Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador remain within their former Conference boundaries. Other Conferences have been split in two, including British Columbia, Alberta and Northwest, and Maritime.

With their own governing councils, regions will form part of a new three-council structure, intended to simplify governance and reduce costs and volunteer time. The structure was approved in church-wide votes last June and will likely be finalized when General Council meets in Oshawa, Ont., in July. An overarching denominational council will continue most functions of General Council, while individual communities of faith (mainly current pastoral charges) will have their own councils.

In a webinar used to introduce the report and field questions, commission chair Rev. Andrew Richardson of Summerside, P.E.I., said the number of regions (more than the original range of 12 to 15 set by general secretary Nora Sanders) was based on geography, relationships among faith communities, capacity to fulfil regional responsibilities, and culture — including language, theology and history.

The Indigenous church is not included in the proposed regions. The boundary commission is honouring a request from the Caretakers of Our Indigenous Circle to allow the Indigenous church to undergo its own process to determine its relationships within the new church structure.

Pastoral charges, Presbyteries and Conferences had until the end of January to formally request boundary changes. The most likely to do so was British Columbia Conference, where the Executive and several Presbyteries and pastoral charges passed motions opposed to the division of the Conference into a coastal and an interior region.

The decision-making commission will release its final report — likely with revisions — on March 15.

Richardson said General Council’s staff remit implementation team will deal with regional staffing and funding, but warned, “It’s not business as usual. . . . We are headed for some very different ways of doing things in the church.”


Rev. Danielle Ayana James of Edmonton. Photo by David Turnbull

Features

September 2013

Imagine your church in 2025

You have no illusions about the future. But this year’s Observer survey results show you’re cautiously hopeful and open to change.

by Observer Staff

Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Society

Senator Murray Sinclair, who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), gives the keynote address at the 2015 Shingwauk Gathering. Photo by Archkris/Wikimedia Commons

Every Canadian needs to read Senator Murray Sinclair's response to Boushie verdict

by Kristy Woudstra

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: Can spirituality be linked to land?

by Jocelyn Bell

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed autism spectrum disorder. The 28-year-old also has a unique musical ability, serving as a United Church music director, and performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Faith

January 2018

In the beginning

by Alanna Mitchell

The award-winning science writer travels to northern Australia to explore the world's oldest creation story

Society

January 2018

The good death

by Pieta Woolley

Anglican professor Donald Grayston made dying in peace a lifetime project. His example is inspiring others to plan a meaningful exit.

Faith

January 2018

Me, Dad and the Almighty

by Anne Bayin

A preacher’s kid pretended to be a devout daughter, but secretly she felt lost in a wilderness of doubt.

Society

January 2018

The good death

by Pieta Woolley

Anglican professor Donald Grayston made dying in peace a lifetime project. His example is inspiring others to plan a meaningful exit.

Faith

January 2018

In the beginning

by Alanna Mitchell

The award-winning science writer travels to northern Australia to explore the world's oldest creation story

Faith

January 2018

Me, Dad and the Almighty

by Anne Bayin

A preacher’s kid pretended to be a devout daughter, but secretly she felt lost in a wilderness of doubt.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.