UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

Roads to Reconciliation

When an Indigenous teen disappeared in Kenora, Ont., Knox United provided a space to gather — and to grieve

By Meg Illman-White

Justice

January 2017

Delaine Copenace, a 16-year-old Anishnaabe girl, went missing from a downtown Kenora, Ont., street last winter. At Knox United, where I serve as minister, we soon learned that a gathering place was needed to organize a community search, and offered our gym and kitchen. At the time, no one knew how much it would change us.

Knox members, led by Marlyne Crawford, worked with community volunteers to make and serve sandwiches, wild rice soup, bannock and other foods, wash dishes, clean bathrooms and sweep floors — all to support the 120 or so searchers who needed a place to rest and refuel before heading out again in search of a sign or a clue.

As Delaine’s family shared their stories, their fears and their determination to find their lost child, relationships formed. People gathered, ate, comforted, prayed, hugged, drummed and held vigils. The Knox gym began to fill with prayers and artwork. The healing aroma of sage smudge filled the air.

I wish I could say that Kenora’s two predominant cultures (Anishnaabe and Anglo-Saxon) mix easily, but there are few places where this happens. We are often two solitudes. But on the first Sunday morning after the search for Delaine began, the hearts of Knox’s congregation were turned to prayer for her and her family.

Later, the sage smoke thickened and began wafting into our annual meeting space. I went to see what was happening. Delaine’s parents, twin and older sisters had just done an emotional interview with CBC TV, pleading for information. As Knox’s congregational meeting wrapped up, I told them what was happening. No one spoke, but eyes brimmed with sadness and compassion.

Dayna Copenace dons a vest bearing a photo of her missing twin sister, Delaine, to avoid mistaken sightings while searching for the 16-year-old last March. Photo by Amanda Freeman
Dayna Copenace dons a vest bearing a photo of her missing twin sister, Delaine, to avoid mistaken sightings while searching for the 16-year-old last March. Photo by Amanda Freeman

As days turned into weeks, search numbers dwindled. But Anishnaabe women and men, some of them elders, continued to come to Knox and sit. Sometimes they were silent; sometimes they talked. I found myself wondering why they came. Little by little, a story was shared and then another, and I began to understand. Every person had a story: loss, abuse, a tragic death, a suicide. Most had multiple stories of trauma. The gym became a place to be with others in the face of heartbreak. A place to hold vigil with others.

Twenty days later (on the Tuesday of Holy week), a city worker found Delaine’s body in the frozen water at a dock. How she got there, through the two feet of ice that had covered the lake in February, remains a troubling mystery that haunts her family and this community. People gathered quietly at Knox.

Words cannot express how we felt when Delaine’s mother, Anida Ross, asked if Knox would host her daughter’s traditional four-day, open-coffin wake and funeral, saying: “This is where we gathered all this time. It seems right.” Trust had grown.

The wake was tender: family and friends spent time with Delaine’s body and each other, saying what they needed to say — loving, longing, grieving. Dayna, Delaine’s twin, and others held overnight vigil with her. The night before the funeral, the gym — now full of people — was quiet and dark, with one candle lit and only the sound of gentle singing. The funeral, led by Anishnaabe Elder Peter White, was a beautiful ceremony of letting go.

Knox will never be the same. Hugs are still exchanged between those who came together to search and grieve. After the funeral, Daryl Redsky, one of the Anishnaabe leaders in the search, said: “I never thought I’d live to see the day that this would happen in a church. Delaine has done something here. She has brought our communities together.”

Rev. Meg Illman-White is a youth/outreach minister at Knox United in Kenora, Ont.



Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

The Presbyterian Record folds

Promotional Image

Video

Merle Robillard

ObserverDocs: Out of Syria

by Observer Staff

For nearly half a century, the Elnabrees family has fled one war after another: Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and, more recently, Syria. This year, they arrived as refugees in Canada, sponsored by relatives and United churches. Ayman Elshafiy, his wife, Sonia, their two daughters, his sister and mother, were among them.

Promotional Image

Faith

November 2016

Executive rejects bid to delay Vosper proceedings

by Mike Milne

Society

December 2016

A black and white problem

by Anthony Bailey

Canadians are deceiving themselves if they think racism is only an American affliction. A recent deadly police beating casts our own prejudice in stark relief.

Faith

December 2016

The Nativity re-imagined

by Trisha Elliott

Eight contemporary Canadian artists. Eight compelling views of Christmas.

Society

June 2016

All the lonely people

by André Picard

An estimated six million Canadians live in isolation. Social researchers are now calling it a hidden epidemic.

Society

May 2016

Are vegans right?

by David Macfarlane

The writer is in the midst of a radical six-month change of diet. He’s discovering that no cheeseburger tastes as good as being ethical feels.

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor (On Leave): Caley Moore
  • Associate Editor: Sheima Benembarek
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Intern: Elena Gritzan
  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Kirsten MacDonell
  • Circulation Assistant: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.

Funding Acknowledgements

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Periodical Fund of the Department of Canadian Heritage.