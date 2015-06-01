Jehovah's Witnesses cover-up

The Royal Commission formed in Australia
in 2013 to investigate how different institutions deal with the sexual
abuse of children. The commissioners held 57 public hearings, two of
which were devoted to the Jehovah’s Witnesses. The first started in July
2015 and the second in March 2017. The commissioners pored through
thousands of documents and listened to testimony from high-ranking
members of the organization and survivors of abuse. The initial
case-study report determined: “We do not consider the Jehovah’s Witness
organisation to be an organisation which responds adequately to child
sexual abuse. . . . The organisation relies on outdated policies and
practices to respond to allegations of child sexual abuse. . . . The
policies and practices are, by and large, wholly inappropriate and
unsuitable. . . . The sanctions available within the organisation’s
internal disciplinary system are weak and leave perpetrators of child
sexual abuse at large in the organisation and the community.”
In
the 110-page case-study report, the commission outlined key areas of
concern in the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ internal process. Essentially, when
an allegation is made, two elders will investigate, requiring the
survivor to divulge specifics of her or his abuse and answer questions
in detail. If the elders find the accusations credible, they will form a
“judicial committee” and call another meeting. As post-secondary
education is considered worldly, a typical elder’s only training in how
to deal with these cases comes strictly from Jehovah’s Witnesses
literature, such as the elder handbook, Shepherd the Flock of God.
In
both meetings, the victim often has to face her or his abuser. The
commission’s case-study report says this process is “inherently wrong”
and results in “the inevitable further trauma” of the survivor. Elders
who testified at the Australian inquiry said that this practice ended
around 1998. However, the organization’s literature didn’t explicitly
exclude child sex abuse victims from being in the same room as their
accused until August 2016.
Another troubling protocol is the
two-witness rule. For elders to find an alleged abuser guilty and take
internal disciplinary action, Jehovah’s Witnesses require either the
abuser to confess or the evidence of at least two witnesses. This policy
has been central to the organization’s disciplinary process since its
founding in the late 19th century. The survivor is considered one
witness, but if the abuser denies the allegations and no other witness
comes forward, the alleged abuser is considered innocent.
As the
commission’s final report points out, “child sexual abuse almost
invariably occurs in private, where the only witnesses to the abuse are
the perpetrator and the victim. . . . [The two-witness rule] shows a
failure by the organisation to recognize that the rule will more often
than not operate in favour of a perpetrator of child sexual abuse, who
will not only avoid sanction but also remain in the congregation and the
community with their rights intact and with the capacity to interact
with their victim and other children.”
The commission also
revealed that the Jehovah’s Witnesses have kept records of sexual abuse
allegations since 1950. The organization submitted documents from
complaints against 1,006 of its Australian members. Among those, 579 (57
percent) admitted to sexually abusing children, and 401 were
disfellowshipped (230 were later reinstated by the organization).
However, the Royal Commission found “no evidence” that Jehovah’s
Witnesses notified authorities about a single case.
In fact, the
organization’s submissions pointed to a “passive policy” for elders: if
approached, they “should not discourage” congregation members from
reporting allegations to authorities, and ensure they know it is their
right to do so.
During the first public hearing, Geoffrey
Jackson, one of the seven members of the Governing Body (the group that
oversees Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide), took the stand. In his
testimony, he explained that elders can experience a “spiritual dilemma”
over whether to report childhood sexual assault cases to police and
quoted verses from Proverbs: “Do not rush into a legal dispute. . . .
Plead your case with your neighbour, but do not reveal what you were
told confidentially.” He also suggested that a child’s parents should be
the ones to go to the police. At the second hearing, the organization
testified that it has a new Australian “child safeguarding policy” that
instructs elders to inform police when they learn of “a case of child
sexual abuse in which a child may still be at risk of harm.”
Mark* was honoured when he landed a job
at the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of Canada (the national
headquarters, which is also called Bethel or the branch office) in
Georgetown, Ont., back in the early 1980s. A gregarious young man in his
early 20s, he had grown up as a Jehovah’s Witness and was already a
full-time pioneer. For Witnesses, a position at Bethel is considered the
highest privilege; Mark jumped at the chance.
For five years,
he worked a factory job at Bethel’s printing house, publishing The
Watchtower and Awake! magazines and other literature, but then moved to
the legal department, where he was an assistant to one of four lawyers.
He anticipated the cases would mainly be about child custody and blood
transfusions. “It wasn’t until I actually got into legal that I started
learning about the child abuse issues.”
In 1989, the same year
Mark started in legal, the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New
York (the denomination’s international headquarters) sent out a
confidential letter to elders outlining how to handle legal issues,
including child abuse. “Many states have child abuse reporting laws,”
the letter reads. “When elders receive reports of physical or sexual
abuse of a child, they should contact the Society’s Legal Department
immediately. Victims of such abuse need to be protected from further
danger.”
The instructions were short, but Mark says that before
the letter, it was a “Wild West.” “The elders were running these things
pretty much as they saw fit. If they knew the guy and it was a good ol’
boy, then it didn’t go anywhere. The two-witness thing would be used as
an excuse to sweep it under the rug.”
Mark will never forget the
first phone call he took from an elder about a child being abused. “I
was appalled,” says Mark. “To think that somebody could do something
like that to a child shocked me, and then the secondary shock was that
this could happen within God’s organization.”
Mark quickly passed
the elder off to a lawyer. But the inquiries kept coming. In the three
and a half years he spent in legal, Mark estimates he saw about 24 cases
of childhood sexual abuse from across the country each year.
“A
case file was opened with pertinent details, and whatever advice was
given by the lawyers to the congregation was documented,” he says of the
records they kept of the calls. “A copy of that report was sent up to
the branch committee. . . . And then it was just a matter of providing
legal advice and working with the service department, which is the group
that co-ordinates all the spiritual advice to congregations. For these
cases, it was usually a joint effort between the legal and the service
departments.”
Mark points out that neither Bethel staff nor the
elders had training in even the basics of abuse-victim psychology. He
didn’t realize “that survivors will still feel guilt — and that’s not to
be interpreted that they were complicit in it.” He recalls a case where
a woman started crying and apologizing about the incident. “We took
that as a sign of guilt, that it was a consensual act. . . . [The case]
was dismissed simply because of that. I didn’t know any better at the
time.”
He says about half the callers were immediately told to
call the police, and that one of the deciding factors about going to
authorities was if the situation could come back to the Jehovah’s
Witnesses. “Sometimes calling the police was the better optic for the
organization. [It wasn’t always about] what was in the best interest of
the kids.”
What concerned Mark most was how elders dealt with the
alleged abusers. Unless there were two witnesses, Mark says that at
most the person might be “marked,” which means elders would keep an eye
on him. “So there are still abusers wandering the corridors of . . .
their Kingdom Halls with people not having any idea except the elders.”
Mark
also remembers getting calls from survivors who weren’t happy with how
the elders processed their cases. They could appeal to Bethel, but Mark
says judgments normally sided with the elders. The legal department
would also remind survivors, “The most important thing is not to lose
their faith, and trust in Jehovah that he will see that justice comes
through.”
Christian Gutierrez (left) of Calgary is the representative plaintiff of a national class action that is seeking $66 million in compensation from the Jehovah’s Witnesses for survivors of sexual assault. The statement of claim outlines Gutierrez’s abuse as a child by a congregational elder. Even though he later reported the incident to other church elders, the organization didn’t address it, according to the claim. Gutierrez is pictured here with his wife, Katja, who is also a former Jehovah’s Witness. Photo by Lyle Aspinall
Christina* heard similar responses from elders when she
informed them of her sexual abuse. When she was nine years old, a
teenager from her Kingdom Hall in Oshawa, Ont., started molesting her.
Her mother reported it to the elders at the time, but they didn’t
consider it abuse since the boy wasn’t an adult. Instead, they told her
mom not to worry: they’d handle it; there was no need to call the
authorities.
Christina isn’t sure if the elders actually did
anything, though, because the abuse continued, always in the bathroom of
the hall during meetings. “He remained as a Witness,” she recalls. “He
was always around and remained active. I always felt threatened by him.
Our meetings were three times a week, so I would see him three times a
week. I just didn’t feel good about going because I would see him
there.”
After three years, the molestation finally ended.
Instead, the abusive teen started to write Christina love letters, which
also disturbed her. “I suffered a lot of depression through my life, a
lot of anxiety. And I just never put the two together,” she says. “I
never realized it usually comes from a traumatic event.”
Christina
was devoted to her faith. After quitting high school in Grade 10, she
went to hairdressing school to make money — all her clients were
Jehovah’s Witnesses. In her 20s, she served as a full-time pioneer in
Ontario and Prince Edward Island. She eventually married another
Jehovah’s Witness, and they had a daughter.
That was when
Christina felt like a veil lifted. “When I had my daughter, everything
changed for me. I’m looking at this little person, and I’m [wondering],
‘What if I don’t want to raise her the way I was raised? What if
something weird happens to her, like it happened to me?’”
Besides
questioning her faith, she also started to realize that she had to
leave her marriage. Finally, in 2012, she left everything behind, taking
her daughter to a shelter until she could find an apartment of her own.
Shortly after, she received word from the elders that she was
disfellowshipped.
She decided to write a letter to Bethel and the
Durham Regional Police, detailing her abuse and naming the elders who
knew about it at the time. In 2013, she received a letter back from the
Georgetown headquarters. “Sexual abuse of innocent children is among the
vilest of perversions,” it reads. “We recognize that when victims of
this abuse become adults, many still carry painful wounds that are real.
The Christian congregation can be a place of comfort for those with a
‘down-hearted spirit.’”
The letter goes on to say that
Christina’s abuser is no longer a Jehovah’s Witness and that they don’t
know where he is currently living. They also acknowledge that Christina
had informed the police. “Whatever the outcome of any police
investigation, be assured that ultimately Jehovah God and Christ Jesus
render everlasting judgment in justice.” The letter makes no mention of
investigating the elders who had dismissed her abuse.
Dissatisfied
with the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ response, and knowing the police were
unable to lay charges, Christina has joined a class-action suit. “I
might be able to help other Witnesses who are going through something
similar to what I’ve been through,” she says of her decision to take
legal action. “Because a lot of them just bury it. It’s horrible. They
don’t want their life to fall apart.”
The Watchtower Bible and
Tract Society of Canada declined to answer questions about the two class
actions filed with the courts, the specifics of how elders currently
handle cases of childhood sexual abuse and how many complaints it has on
record against its members. It also wouldn’t provide proof of notifying
authorities (in most parts of the country, it is mandatory to report
certain suspected cases of childhood sexual abuse to child protection
agencies). In an email, Bethel spokesperson Jonathan Ursuliak said that
any questions relating to the lawsuits “would not be appropriate for us
to comment on at this time.”
The court issued a restraining order, and Melissa was finally free. But the impact of abuse is a life sentence.
He did provide a statement, which
reads in part: “The safety of children is of the utmost importance. . . .
We do not protect any child molesters from the consequences of their
actions. Elders report all suspected cases of child abuse as required by
provincial child protection legislation. The so-called ‘two witness
rule,’ based on scriptural passages, is not a prerequisite for elders to
act on an accusation of child abuse. Even if the only witness to come
forward is the victim, elders have long been instructed to comply with
child-abuse reporting laws. We also provide spiritual comfort to any who
have suffered from this terrible crime.”
In a Jehovah’s
Witnesses video from 2015, a member of the Governing Body, Stephen Lett,
seems to take a much harder stance on the concerns over the
organization’s conduct around the sexual abuse of children. “Think about
the apostate-driven lies and dishonesties that Jehovah’s organization
is permissive toward pedophiles,” says Lett. “I mean, that is
ridiculous, isn’t it? If anybody takes action against someone who would
threaten our young ones, and takes action to protect our young ones, it
is Jehovah’s organization. We reject outright such lies.”
In
September 2017, the organization sent out a letter to all elders in
regard to “protecting minors from abuse.” It replaced the previous
letter of instruction on this topic, which had been sent out in August
2016. In terms of reporting cases of child abuse to authorities, the
Jehovah’s Witnesses added a clause that states, “The congregation’s
handling of an accusation of child sexual abuse is not intended to
replace the secular authority’s handling of the matter. Therefore, the
victim, her parents, or anyone else who reports such an allegation to
the elders should be clearly informed that they have the right to report
the matter to the secular authorities. Elders do not criticize anyone
who chooses to make such a report.” It also includes a clause, first
introduced in the 2016 letter, that states, “Individuals who learn of an
allegation of child abuse may be obligated by law to report the
allegation to the secular authorities.”
Another change in both
the 2016 and 2017 letters is that “a victim of child sexual abuse is not
required to make her allegation in the presence of the alleged abuser.”
As well, the words “two witnesses” weren’t included in the letter.
However, the elders are instructed to consider “sufficient Scriptural
evidence” to determine whether or not a judicial committee needs to be
formed. And the Witnesses firmly believe the two-witness rule is
scriptural.
In a video released last November, Gary Breaux, an
elder who assists the Governing Body, stresses that the two-witness rule
isn’t going anywhere. “Christ Jesus establishes the fact that there has
to be two witnesses,” he states. “Now, it doesn’t mean that if there is
only one witness that there are no consequences. There might be,
depending upon the situation, but the scriptures are very clear. Before a
judicial committee can be convened, there has to be a confession or two
witnesses, so we will never change our scriptural position on that
subject.”
These changes still wouldn’t have protected Melissa
from her father back in the 1980s and ’90s when her mother repeatedly
went to the elders asking for help. In a letter, her mother described
how some elders told her she was overreacting, others suggested the
behaviour wouldn’t happen if she “wasn’t such an independent female,”
and still others told her that the abuse was the family’s fault for
“pushing his buttons.” To Melissa’s knowledge, none of them called him
before a judicial committee or took any disciplinary action, and they
didn’t call the authorities.
When her dad started to stalk and
make advances on other women in the church, Melissa’s mom finally sent
him packing. The elders threatened to disfellowship her, so she appealed
to Bethel herself, and the organization agreed with the separation.
Her
letter also outlines what happened in family court. Melissa’s dad had
to go through a psychological assessment. Melissa and her siblings met
with a therapist who recommended that the kids have no further contact
with their father — even supervised. The court issued a restraining
order, and Melissa was finally free. But the impact of abuse is a life
sentence.
As a teenager, she would cut herself and felt
suicidal. In her early 20s, she started to recognize that the problems
she was having in relationships stemmed from her abuse. After a
breakdown during the summer of 2016, Melissa started seeing a trauma
specialist and a counsellor who specializes in working with survivors of
sexual assault. Thanks to their help, Melissa feels like she is doing
much better now and is more determined than ever to bring about change
among the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
“This is not just an issue with
such a small group of people — it actually extends into being a
community problem and a national problem. . . . These guys are out there
coming to your doors,” she says. (Elders disfellowshipped her father
after the divorce, but Melissa heard he has since been reinstated.) “Our
religious freedom laws make for a culture where so many people respond
with, ‘Well, let people believe what they want to believe,’ and to an
extent that’s right. But when it’s harming other people — that’s when
we, as Canadians, need to step in.”
*Some names have been changed.
