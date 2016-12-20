UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Photo by Carolyn Pogue

‘You’re anything but decoration, Mary’

After Christmas, we should keep the woman of God visible to strengthen us

By Carolyn Pogue

Sightings

December 2016

Dear Mary,

As I imagined you being released from tissue and newspaper — and from the attics and cupboards in which you've waited all year — I felt the need to write. Crafted from wood, wire, plaster, lights and papier mâché, you appear in all ways imaginable. Once again, you'll grace mantle tops, side tables or snowy church lawns. And what do you make of it, dear Mary? I hope you don't notice every way that you're exhibited.

The strangest display I ever saw was in an Edmonton mall. In a shop window sat a creche sheltering you, Joseph and wee baby Jesus. The shepherds knelt, the animals looked on as they always do, the kings stood with outstretched arms, and gifts were offered. Above this scene, right about where the choir of angels and the star should have been, was a host of red and black garter belts with marabou feathers. They were suspended on taut fishing line. Above them, as if dancing, were brassieres that would make you blush. To the side were Santas and candy canes. I can't imagine what you would make of it. I wish that it had been the last time I saw you jumbled in with weirdness and decorations.

You're anything but decoration, dear Mary. Over centuries, you have been the strength for the weary and courage for the broken hearted. I think of the Madres de la Plaza de Mayo. It's interesting that you’re most often depicted with downcast eyes. Demure? Humble? Or simply exhausted and overwhelmed?

After walking all the way from Nazareth to Bethlehem and giving birth in a haystack, I would be exhausted, too, I think. Maybe artists have been trying to allow you a quiet moment of grace, so that neither of you would be overwhelmed by your story. 

There is much to overwhelm, now as then. The world is no fit place for the tender-hearted, I sometimes think. Do you think that, too? Do you ever wonder about that, as you listen to prayers of mourners, miracle-seekers and petitioners longing for a kinder existence? People from every part of the world seek you. Your sisters, too.

The loveliest display I ever saw was in a shop in downtown Toronto. There, on a shelf, you stood, radiant as ever. Beside and around you stood Kali, Tara, Quan Yin, Brigit, Gaia, Sophia, Frigg and others. So beautiful that I hardly breathed. 

I fancied all of you coming to life by moonlight, like the toys in The Velveteen Rabbit. I imagined you discussing humanity, so fragile, and envisioned you offering lament and stories — and maybe dance and song, too.  

Mary, the world — and I — need these stories of courage, mercy and beauty more than ever. Holy Mary, woman of God, don't give up on us. 

Maybe this January, some of us won’t pack you away in Christmas boxes. Maybe we'll keep you visible to strengthen us, to demand justice for murdered and missing Indigenous girls and women, and to work ever harder for refugees, the frightened, the hungry and the homeless. Perhaps we'll better remember that mothers, including Mother Earth, need our tender care. Maybe we'll take steps to end violence toward women in politics, too. We can only hope.

As always, I wish you a blessed season of hope, peace, joy and love. 

Love,

Carolyn


Author's photo
Carolyn Pogue is a longtime Observer contributor. New posts of The Pogue Blog will appear on the first and third Thursday of the month. For more information on Carolyn Pogue, visit www.carolynpogue.ca..
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

The Presbyterian Record folds

Promotional Image

Video

Merle Robillard

ObserverDocs: Out of Syria

by Observer Staff

For nearly half a century, the Elnabrees family has fled one war after another: Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and, more recently, Syria. This year, they arrived as refugees in Canada, sponsored by relatives and United churches. Ayman Elshafiy, his wife, Sonia, their two daughters, his sister and mother, were among them.

Promotional Image

Faith

November 2016

Executive rejects bid to delay Vosper proceedings

by Mike Milne

Society

December 2016

A black and white problem

by Anthony Bailey

Canadians are deceiving themselves if they think racism is only an American affliction. A recent deadly police beating casts our own prejudice in stark relief.

Faith

December 2016

The Nativity re-imagined

by Trisha Elliott

Eight contemporary Canadian artists. Eight compelling views of Christmas.

Society

June 2016

All the lonely people

by André Picard

An estimated six million Canadians live in isolation. Social researchers are now calling it a hidden epidemic.

Society

May 2016

Are vegans right?

by David Macfarlane

The writer is in the midst of a radical six-month change of diet. He’s discovering that no cheeseburger tastes as good as being ethical feels.

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor (On Leave): Caley Moore
  • Associate Editor: Sheima Benembarek
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Intern: Elena Gritzan
  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Kirsten MacDonell
  • Circulation Assistant: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.

Funding Acknowledgements

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Periodical Fund of the Department of Canadian Heritage.