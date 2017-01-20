UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Micahelanelgo's "Jeremiah." Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Dear Jeremiah

'The year ahead will likely be called a year of change. But I'm afraid it won't be.'

By Carolyn Pogue

Sightings

January 2017

Dear Jeremiah,

You have a lousy reputation, even after all this time. Your sad-sack, prophet-of-doom label stuck like hot tar. I doubt that you were ever invited to a party twice.

You were right in what you said, of course, but people seldom like an inconvenient truth. Ask Al Gore or Thomas King. Take the U.S. election, too (Please!). Last year was the shock and horror of it; this year, we get to see how it unfolds.

I thought that we were making progress on the environment, feminism and human rights. And now we've got this American mess, which, of course, won't stay there; borders are so leaky after all.

Even when you were in exile, you told people to seek the welfare of the city where they lived because if the city was in bad shape, their lives would be also. Our lives always depend on the health of where we live, including our home planet. We need you to come out of retirement and talk about that once more.

I know that you didn't want the job in the first place. You complained to God that you were too young and didn't know what to say. But you ended up on the speaking circuit — an unhappy motivational speaker who was beaten up and thrown down a cistern. We don't do that now so much. But I'd be lying if I said that things were easy. Last summer, at an Alberta oilmen's golf tournament, players shot golf balls at an image of my premier's face. And there's always hate mail and other forms of violence against leaders around the country, but Jeremiah, please come back.

We need to hear some serious rants against child sacrifice, too. It doesn't happen the way it did in your day, but it's still done: children still serve as prostitutes and soldiers. They still rank at the bottom of priorities when we divide up our common wealth. Could you bring us a good one about returning to the sacred Covenant between the Creator and us?

Only small things have changed since your time. Technology, for one. People get excited about doing things faster or bigger; we end up with the collapse of cod fishery. Inventing new gadgets provides thrills, but societal values, I think, have gone backwards. Who cares if your cell phone is the latest if your kid doesn't know why bees are important, how peaches grow or that life is a sacred gift? You'd be speaking to an audience not much different from yours in 600 BCE.

The year ahead will likely be called a year of change. But I'm afraid it won't be. We'll still try to protect our planet and to live out Micah 6:8. I hope.

I remember a conversation with my father, then 80. I was in a dither about some issue. Standing in his yard, I gave my little rant to the trees and to him before asking him what he'd do. He'd done what he could, he said. "Now it's up to the younger generation to figure it out." That night, at dinner, he even wore a pin that read, "I'm retired. Do it yourself."

I hope that won't be your answer to this letter, Jeremiah. We need the wisdom of the ages. We need the example of your gutsy refusal to quit.

Whatever you decide, though, take care, old friend.

Bless the New Year.

— Carolyn


Author's photo
Carolyn Pogue is a Calgary author and longtime Observer contributor. New posts of The Pogue Blog will appear on the first and third Thursday of the month. For more information on Carolyn Pogue, visit www.carolynpogue.ca..
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

A world turned upside down

Promotional Image

Video

Merle Robillard

ObserverDocs: Out of Syria

by Observer Staff

For nearly half a century, the Elnabrees family has fled one war after another: Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and, more recently, Syria. This year, they arrived as refugees in Canada, sponsored by relatives and United churches. Ayman Elshafiy, his wife, Sonia, their two daughters, his sister and mother, were among them.

Promotional Image

Faith

November 2016

Executive rejects bid to delay Vosper proceedings

by Mike Milne

Society

December 2016

A black and white problem

by Anthony Bailey

Canadians are deceiving themselves if they think racism is only an American affliction. A recent deadly police beating casts our own prejudice in stark relief.

Faith

December 2016

The Nativity re-imagined

by Trisha Elliott

Eight contemporary Canadian artists. Eight compelling views of Christmas.

Society

June 2016

All the lonely people

by André Picard

An estimated six million Canadians live in isolation. Social researchers are now calling it a hidden epidemic.

Society

May 2016

Are vegans right?

by David Macfarlane

The writer is in the midst of a radical six-month change of diet. He’s discovering that no cheeseburger tastes as good as being ethical feels.

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor (On Leave): Caley Moore
  • Associate Editor: Sheima Benembarek
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Intern: Elena Gritzan
  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Kirsten MacDonell
  • Circulation Assistant: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.

Funding Acknowledgements

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Periodical Fund of the Department of Canadian Heritage.