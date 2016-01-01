UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Women's March on Washington D.C., Jan.21. Photo by Mobilus in Mobili/Flickr/CreativeCommons

A call from ancient times

‘We have seen the resurgence of women's strength and power'

By Carolyn Pogue

Sightings

February 2017

Dear Tabitha,

The stories about you that we read today end up mostly being about a man, and how he raised you from the dead. But this letter is for you, Tabitha; I hope it won't be redirected. I'm writing about how you managed to gather the women in perilous times. I wonder what you would say now about how that all worked out. Last week, women around the world gathered on a scale unimagined in your time. Children and men, too.

Ojibway elder Arthur Solomon famously said, "It is time for women to pick up their medicine to help to heal a troubled world." That's what you did. You gave widows and other vulnerable women a safe haven in your home 2,000 years ago. What medicine did you offer one another, I wonder? Was it the medicine used to raise you up?

Of course, your story has few details. You lived in Joppa (now Jaffa), a city on the sea. You would have had good fish recipes then, seen sailors on the street, and known danger, beauty and exotic wares in your market. What’s more, you were "always doing good and caring for the poor." It's believed that you, yourself, were widowed but had enough money. You were beloved, and you were a seamstress.

One day, though, you dropped dead, and then you were raised. There's a little more in your tale, but for your lovely name:  Dorcas or Tabitha, meaning "deer." Were you quick and quiet?

Because "women's work" never really changes, it’s not hard to imagine your life. We, too, know about sewing circles; women chopping, stirring and baking; and children running underfoot. It's not hard to imagine you listening to stories of violence or joy over cups of hot tea.

This past week, American politics and a murder in a mosque have shocked and awakened us to the need for healing and balance. At the Women's March on Washington D.C. on Jan. 21, Jungian analyst and author of Gather the Women, Jean Shinoda Bolen, addressed tens of thousands. She is 80, and like environmental activist Joanna Macy — who is 87 — has decided that retirement must wait. They want to continue being a part of this monumental narrative of change. Is that what raised you up, too? Do you have more to do and more stories yet to tell?

People around the world are still talking about the joy and enthusiasm of the women's gatherings. In our family, alone, there are many stories: the Ottawa march was attended by an 84-year-old cousin — his first time protesting on the streets. And our daughter, Sarah, drove all the way from Toronto to Washington to be a part of this story.

In Calgary, 6,000 of us gathered at the statues of The Famous Five — the women who worked to have women declared "persons" in 1929. It reminded me that we must know our history and that gatherings of women have always been part of our global story from the beginning. "Gather the women" is a call to action, a prayer and a healing step. You knew that, and you did it. I’m grateful that you did, and that men included your story in Scriptures, which we consider to be sacred.

Bolen said at the march: “I’m not speaking of the need for women to run the world; I'm saying that women need to speak up and speak the truth in order to bring balance into the world."

I thought of you, Tabitha, when she declared, "We have seen the resurgence of women's strength and power." Thank you for your part in our women's story.

In gratitude, 

Carolyn


Author's photo
Carolyn Pogue is a Calgary author and longtime Observer contributor. New posts of The Pogue Blog will appear on the first and third Thursday of the month. For more information on Carolyn Pogue, visit www.carolynpogue.ca..
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Paralyzed by helplessness

Promotional Image

Video

Merle Robillard

ObserverDocs: Out of Syria

by Observer Staff

For nearly half a century, the Elnabrees family has fled one war after another: Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and, more recently, Syria. This year, they arrived as refugees in Canada, sponsored by relatives and United churches. Ayman Elshafiy, his wife, Sonia, their two daughters, his sister and mother, were among them.

Promotional Image

Faith

January 2017

Presbytery turns down bid to halt Vosper hearing

by Mike Milne

Society

June 2016

All the lonely people

by André Picard

An estimated six million Canadians live in isolation. Social researchers are now calling it a hidden epidemic.

Society

May 2016

Are vegans right?

by David Macfarlane

The writer is in the midst of a radical six-month change of diet. He’s discovering that no cheeseburger tastes as good as being ethical feels.

Society

January 2017

The new agrarians

by Lois Ross

In the next 15 years, almost half of Canadian farms will change hands. Meet seven millennials who view agriculture as a career — and moral calling.

Society

January 2017

From kennel to courtroom

by Kat Eschner

A legal bid to save 21 former fighting dogs from being euthanized is part of a growing movement to grant animals some of the same rights as humans

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.

Funding Acknowledgements

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Periodical Fund of the Department of Canadian Heritage.