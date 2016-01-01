UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Pexels

Letter to a spiritual ancestor

Reach out for what you need

By Carolyn Pogue

Sightings

March 2017

Dear Teacher,

Thank you for demonstrating persistence, courage, belief in your own worth. We have your story although we do not have your name — only "The Woman who Bled for Twelve Years." 

Was it metaphorical or literal blood that leaked from you, causing people to shun, dismiss and denigrate you? Was it a bad relationship, a death, low self-esteem, guilt or a social teaching? Had you started cutting yourself to try to let the pain seep out? 

In your story, we read that you hired many doctors, but they failed to heal you. In the end, you searched out the rabbi who healed with stories and touch. You must have been desperate or on the edge of lunacy to wade into that thick crowd around him. But perhaps you were filled with a sudden certainty that you were worth it? For the love of your own self, you wedged your way into the throng and reached for what you needed. If we went through the portal of your story, could we also reach out to claim what we need?

Your healing was instant; you felt it vibrate through your body; Jesus felt it, too. "Who touched me?" When you answered, he blessed you. In a nutshell then: You reached out. You were healed. You were blessed. 

I look for others who have reached out. Viola Davis Desmond (1914-1965) comes to mind; thank God we know her name. Perhaps you've met her over where you are now?

Desmond, a businesswoman and teacher, is finally being recognized in Canada today. Canadians will know her face and her story this year when she, like our queen, appears on our paper money. Don't you love that? I suppose her bleeding was the same as others who face racism. 

A decade before Rosa Parks refused to move to the back of the bus in Alabama, Desmond refused to move to a theatre balcony reserved for black people in Nova Scotia. They were both jailed and went to court to fight paying the fine. Her healing came from her courage, as did yours. That kind of courage is infectious if we keep telling these stories.

Dear Teacher, what happened after you were healed? Did you go on a house-to-house speaking tour, encouraging others to be strong? We've done that in the recent past; I think we need to do it again. 

I see all kinds of people bleeding away their power, leaving them feeling weak and disoriented. I see young men unsure of what power is. Young women speak of feeling guilty. About what, I ask? The answers are vague, and their eyes drift away like they are searching for the answer on the floor or in the sky. We all feel overwhelmed by what we think is asked of us: work, child care, meals, family and community needs, as well as balanced relationships. Sometimes, it's hard to name the exact problem. That's why stories are so necessary. Reach, reach for what you need, I say. And if you ask, I will stand beside you.

Dear Teacher, did someone stand with you when you finally reached out? A mother, sister, friend, brother, father or partner? And when you finally stood up straight, did they pour a lovely cup of tea or wine and toast you?

I believe that I'll toast you and Viola right now.

Thank you!

Much love,

Carolyn

This is the fourth in Carolyn Pogue’s monthly “Letter to a spiritual ancestor.”



Author's photo
Carolyn Pogue is a Calgary author and longtime Observer contributor. New posts of The Pogue Blog will appear on the first and third Thursday of the month. For more information on Carolyn Pogue, visit www.carolynpogue.ca..
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Enclaves of the elderly

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: A shoulder to lean on

by Observer Staff

Sheima Benembarek was born in Saudi Arabia, grew up in Morocco and moved to Canada in 2005. In 2015, she relocated to Toronto. At first, the city seemed so much bigger, impersonal — and even threatening — until a fateful encounter in the subway one day.

Promotional Image

Faith

January 2017

Presbytery turns down bid to halt Vosper hearing

by Mike Milne

Society

June 2016

All the lonely people

by André Picard

An estimated six million Canadians live in isolation. Social researchers are now calling it a hidden epidemic.

Society

May 2016

Are vegans right?

by David Macfarlane

The writer is in the midst of a radical six-month change of diet. He’s discovering that no cheeseburger tastes as good as being ethical feels.

Society

January 2017

The new agrarians

by Lois Ross

In the next 15 years, almost half of Canadian farms will change hands. Meet seven millennials who view agriculture as a career — and moral calling.

Society

January 2017

From kennel to courtroom

by Kat Eschner

A legal bid to save 21 former fighting dogs from being euthanized is part of a growing movement to grant animals some of the same rights as humans

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.