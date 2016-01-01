UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Supporting Standing Rock

Although the resistance camps have been dismantled, the struggle isn't over for one pair of activists — and many others like them

By Carolyn Pogue

Sightings

March 2017

Last fall, The Big Apple received a wake-up call from Anne Spice, of Claresholm, Alta., and her partner Matt Christler, of Riverside, Calif. You might think they'd have to be loud or outrageous to catch the attention of New Yorkers. But their quiet, thoughtful manners belied powerful spirits and committed hearts.

Spice attended Claresholm United Church and is a graduate of the Naramata Retreat and Educational Centre. She spent five summers there, leading several youth training components, and it seems this time prepared her to work on the serious issues. Anthropology students working on their PhD theses, both Spice and Christler manage to stay engaged in the community and in activism while teaching and continuing their own research. They personify energy, vision, courage and common sense — just what the world needs.

After spending a summer in northern British Columbia, standing with the protectors of the Northern Gateway pipeline route, Spice resumed her studies at the City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate Center in August 2016. But news of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota had lodged in her heart. She and Christler asked themselves, “Who in NYC is organizing a march or demonstration in support?” But no one was. And so, they gathered a few friends and got on social media. On Sept. 9, they helped welcome 2,000 New Yorkers to the city’s Washington Square to learn about the issues, pray with Elders and dance to the beat of drums.

Matt Christler and Anne Spice. Photo by Carolyn Pogue
Matt Christler and Anne Spice. Photo by Carolyn Pogue

That day didn’t just mark the beginning of more than their university year. It began a season of intense organization of teach-ins and lectures. “We saw people begin to acknowledge territorial land,” Spice said, adding that people are thirsty for knowledge about how environmental, Aboriginal and peace issues, for example, connect. Christler said that the size of the groups was a testament also: "We'd prepare for 70 people for a teach-in, and 150 showed up.”

Next, Christler wondered if there was a syllabus available so that people could educate themselves on Sioux and territorial history, as well as the reasons for the Standing Rock camps. There wasn't, so he got to work there, too.

More than just a pipeline, Standing Rock brought together groups that had been working separately, they both said. "We have connected with people from organizations, such as Palestinian support networks, Black Lives Matter, Idle No More, spiritual leaders, war veterans, and environmentalists, as well as Indigenous from First Turtle Island and the world."

Spice and Christler eventually visited the Standing Rock camps to meet with protectors and supporters, and witnessed police standing on top of burial grounds and using water cannons, pepper spray and tear gas on people trying to protect the graves. As Spice remembered it, “there were snipers and military vehicles on the hills surrounding us, and razor wire between the water protectors and the drill site."

What’s more, the two participated in ceremonies and silent prayer walks, as well as witnessed the Indigenous Youth Council make offerings of peace to the police. They described a community that was well established: a Montessori School, first-aid clinics, communal kitchens and talks around campfires. "There is renewed energy around protecting what is necessary to protect.” Spice said. “I believe that this energy has also taken root in cities across the continent."

Although the camps were dismantled over time, the story isn't over. For instance, the United Church of Canada has ideas for action and reflection on Standing Rock. And Spice and Christler plan to continue theirs: the Work of Settler Colonialism, an interdisciplinary symposium at the University of Toronto in April.


Author's photo
Carolyn Pogue is a Calgary author and longtime Observer contributor. New posts of The Pogue Blog will appear on the first and third Thursday of the month. For more information on Carolyn Pogue, visit www.carolynpogue.ca..
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Enclaves of the elderly

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: A shoulder to lean on

by Observer Staff

Sheima Benembarek was born in Saudi Arabia, grew up in Morocco and moved to Canada in 2005. In 2015, she relocated to Toronto. At first, the city seemed so much bigger, impersonal — and even threatening — until a fateful encounter in the subway one day.

Promotional Image

Faith

January 2017

Presbytery turns down bid to halt Vosper hearing

by Mike Milne

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Society

February 2017

An anatomy of hate

by Douglas Tindal

It’s on the rise everywhere. The writer explores our most troubling emotion and asks how we might overcome it.

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Society

January 2017

The new agrarians

by Lois Ross

In the next 15 years, almost half of Canadian farms will change hands. Meet seven millennials who view agriculture as a career — and moral calling.

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.